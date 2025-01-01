A tribute to former Cabinet Minister Munoko, a champion for children’s welfare

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 – The legacy of the late Cabinet Minister Nathan Munoko lives on, with heartfelt tributes highlighting his trailblazing contributions to politics.

Although his selflessness, dedication, focus, and distinguished service to the country are unquestionable, another softer side of him remains largely untold.

In addition to his service in government and politics, the former long-serving Cabinet Minister, who passed away on December 19, 2024, at the age of 102, dedicated his life to advocating for the welfare of vulnerable children.

Since the mid-1950s, Hon. Munoko has steadfastly served as one of the founding and most committed members of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK).

As a Life Member and Registered Trustee, he actively championed CWSK’s core values of compassion and empathy, firmly believing that every child, regardless of their circumstances, must have the opportunity to succeed.

Hon. Munoko’s legacy is characterized by significant contributions. In 1959, he led an innovative fundraiser to support the Isiolo branch of CWSK, which aimed to address the urgent needs of children in the arid northern regions of Kenya.

His leadership was further demonstrated when he mobilized the Bungoma community to establish a local CWSK branch, where he served as chairman, exemplifying his proactive approach to addressing societal challenges.

Despite his distinguished and demanding career in public service as a Senator, Member of the National Assembly, and Assistant Minister in several key ministries—including Cooperatives and Marketing (1964), Housing and Social Services (1965), Local Government (1966), and Agriculture (1974)—Hon. Munoko consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of children.

As the Cabinet Minister for Public Works until 1979 and the National Organising Secretary of the Kenya African National Union (KANU), he seized every opportunity to advocate for the needs of vulnerable children.

Resilience and commitment

In 1974, Hon. Munoko succeeded Sir Humphrey Slade as the first African National Chairman of CWSK and later served as a member of the Board of Trustees. His tenure was marked by integrity, selflessness and a focus on service rather than recognition.

When CWSK suggested celebrating his 100th birthday, he declined grand festivities, instead requesting that the resources be allocated to initiatives that enhance children’s lives.

At the remarkable age of 98, Hon. Munoko continued to defend the mission of CWSK, standing with fellow trustees in court to uphold the organization’s stability and integrity.

His resilience and commitment remained strong, even in his later years, highlighting his deep dedication to serving others.

Even at the age of 100, he remained actively involved in issues affecting children. For instance, when he watched live Senate proceedings discussing matters like the CWSK Embu land case, he would promptly notify the CWSK CEO and fellow Trustees to ensure that the interests of children were safeguarded.

His involvement also included oversight responsibilities; he actively participated in inspecting CWSK projects, such as those at Joska, demonstrating hands-on leadership and a relentless commitment to making a difference.

A memorial service was conducted on December 31, 2024, at Winners Chapel International Church located on Likoni Road in Nairobi.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at his home in Endebbes, Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

