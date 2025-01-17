A call for science-based regulation of nicotine alternatives

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The recent comments from the Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni on vapes and nicotine pouches have stirred controversy—not for their insight but for their lack of scientific basis. After declaring last year her intention to “wipe out” these products, the PS’s remarks risk undermining the millions of Kenyan smokers in need of effective cessation tools.

As lawmakers consider regulations for alternative nicotine products, it’s crucial that decisions are informed by scientific evidence rather than populist rhetoric. Evidence supporting the effectiveness of these products is strong. A report by the renowned Cochrane Institute confirms that vapes are among the most effective tools for quitting smoking.

Smoke-free nicotine products, which don’t contain tobacco, are far less harmful than traditional cigarettes—by as much as 95%, according to global research. Local studies from the University of Nairobi further show that nicotine pouches expose users to fewer toxicants than combustible cigarettes. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recognized nicotine pouches as a means to reduce tobacco-related diseases.

Countries like Sweden, New Zealand, and the UK, which have embraced smoke-free alternatives as part of harm-reduction policies, have seen significant drops in smoking rates and corresponding health improvements. Unfortunately, the voices of Kenyan smokers trying to quit are often overlooked in these debates.

Quitting smoking is notoriously difficult, and in Kenya, nearly two-thirds of the 2.7 million smokers wish to quit, yet only a few succeed. The “cold turkey” approach promoted by prohibitionists is ineffective for most.

Having been a heavy smoker myself, I understand the frustration of repeatedly failing to quit. For me, nicotine alternatives—vapes and pouches—were key to my success, helping me stay smoke-free for nearly a decade. These products have saved countless lives, including mine.

Banning or overtaxing nicotine products won’t eliminate demand; it will simply push consumers to the black market. In Kenya, unregulated sales are already flourishing in informal markets. This prohibitionist approach would only leave smokers with the deadly alternative of combustible cigarettes.

Instead of prohibition, evidence-based regulation is essential for ensuring product safety and preventing underage access. While some teens may try these products, regular use remains minimal, as shown in global data.

This is why the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024 is so critical—it provides an opportunity to establish balanced regulation. We must not allow fearmongering or ideological biases to dictate our public health policies. The cost of inaction is too high.

Every year, thousands of Kenyans die from smoking-related diseases. Global evidence supports the fact that offering smokers less harmful, affordable alternatives is the best way to reduce this death toll.

In the fight against smoking, let science, not sensationalism, lead the way.

Joseph Magero is the chairman of the Campaign for Safer Alternatives (CASA) – a pan-African non-governmental member organization dedicated to achieving 100% smoke free environments in Africa. info@safer-alternatives.org