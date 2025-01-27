60yr old man fatally shot outside his homestead in Tigania West

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27- A 60-year-old man was on Sunday shot dead outside his home in in Meru’s Tigania West Sub-county.

Police say a local resident reported hearing gunshots in the neighborhood, prompting officers from Maili Tatu Police Post to rush to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found that the victim, identified as Patrick Nyaga, had already been transported to Isiolo General Hospital by his wife and a good samaritan.

Police investigations at the scene uncovered three spent cartridges.

At Isiolo General Hospital, authorities confirmed that Nyaga had sustained three gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries while still in the casualty ward.

The body was later moved to the hospital’s morgue, where it awaits an autopsy.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have opened probe to shed light into the incident.