NATIONAL NEWS

5 poeple die in Kuria West road accident

According to Kuria West police commander Reuben Bet, the accident occurred at 8pm at Mabera, along the Migori – Isebania road.

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 20 – Five people died in a grisly road accident on Sunday night in Kuria West, Migori County.

According to Kuria West police commander Reuben Bet, the accident occurred at 8pm at Mabera, along the Migori – Isebania road.

Bet says the accident involved a lorry, transporting maize from Sirare towards Migori and two motorcycles.

He says the two cyclists and three pillions died on the spot after the lorry lost control and rammed them.

“One cyclist was carrying two female teachers, while the other cyclist had one pillion passenger, all of them died,” he said.

The driver of the lorry sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Bet stated that the lorry and the two cycles were towed to Mabera police station pending investigations.

The bodies were transferred to Migori County hospital mortuary.

