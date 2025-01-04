Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

4 youths who were abducted in Dec found

Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli and Rony Kiplagat reached out to their families even as three others remain missing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Four youths who were abducted last month have been found.

Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli and Rony Kiplagat reached out to their families even as three others remain missing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Billy who had been missing for about 15 days walked to his Embu home after he had been abandoned in Nyeri, about 60 kilometers away.

It is not clear who was behind the abduction but his family had linked the same to his criticism on the government.

To the family of Billy, it was a relieve. Pictures circulated online showing him hugging a relative at their Majengo home in Embu.

This came as human rights activists planned a protest to condemn abduction and forced disappearance.

Muteti was also released by his abductors in Nairobi and found his way to his home.

He had been abducted outside an apartment on December 21 in Nairobi over social media posts he made.

Over the past six months, cases of abductions and enforced disappearances have become common as parents living in fear of their youth disappearing without a trace.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, there have been at least 82 cases of abductions since June last year, the period when youths took to the streets to protest against the Finance Bill.

In the last three months of 2024, at least 13 cases of abductions were recorded with December alone accounting for seven, the Commission said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Mulele Ingonga directed the police to inform him on status or investigations into claims of abductions and forced disappearances by January 1, 2025.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KPSEA results to be released today

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Parents and learners are set to receive grade 6 results for those who sat for the Kenya Primary School...

17 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders re-opening of schools closed due to banditry in West Pokot

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5- President William Ruto has issued a three-month deadline for the re-opening of schools closed last year in Northern Kenya due...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Now that we have stabilised our economy, we can engage robustly in infrastructure development: Ruto

ELGEYO MARAKWET, Kenya, Jan 5 – The government has successfully stabilised the country’s economy and will now turn its focus to the implementation of...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki urges leaders to focus on solution based debates instead of inciting others

Kindiki cautioned politicians against engaging in public incitement, noting that doing so might not address the problems facing the country.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua alleges Mungiki resurgence to suppress Mt Kenya dissent

Gachagua alleged that the group, led by Maina Njenga, has been sanctioned to target individuals critical of the current regime.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

My 15 days work holiday is over, I am now back, watch this space! Kindiki

A lot of people were speculating about my whereabouts when I was on my few days off from work. All is well I am...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

If they joke we can tell you to extend past the two terms: Kamket to Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5-Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has chided those bashing President William Ruto’s administration threatening to push for reforms to extend...

21 hours ago

County News

Sakaja launches Dandora Devolved Service Center

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has embarked on a mission to enhance service delivery by establishing service centers across the...

22 hours ago