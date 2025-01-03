3 Members of Notorious Mombasa Gang Arrested in Security Sweep

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Three members of the infamous Mombasa gang, Panga Boys, were arrested on during a security operation on Thursday conducted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The gang has been terrorizing residents in Mombasa County, particularly in Kiembeni and Kadzandani areas, staging robberies at business premises and mugging lone pedestrians.

Armed with crude weapons, including daggers and machetes, the gang has operated with impunity, leaving locals in fear.

In a statement shared on its official social media pages, the DCI detailed the gang’s criminal activities and confirmed the arrests, accompanied by pictures of the suspects.

The operation was a joint effort involving detectives from the Coast region and a specialized squad from DCI Headquarters. The day-long, intelligence-led mission aimed to dismantle the gang and restore security in the affected areas.

The suspects, identified as Shaban Munga Ali, 26, Sande Kalama Kitsao, 24, and Shebani Charo Kalume, 34, were apprehended at different locations. Munga and Kitsao were arrested at Mwatamba 2 stage in Kiembeni, while Kalume was captured in Kadzandani.

At the time of his arrest, Kalume was found in possession of a knife and two face masks, which detectives suspect were used in criminal activities.

The three suspects are currently being interrogated and are expected to be arraigned in court.

The DCI emphasized that the operation is ongoing as authorities continue their efforts to dismantle the gang and ensure the safety of Mombasa residents.

