Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The three suspects arrested during a security operation on January 10, 2025 in Mombasa: Shaban Munga Ali, Sande Kalama Kitsao, and Shebani Charo Kalume. /DCI X.

Top stories

3 Members of Notorious Mombasa Gang Arrested in Security Sweep

The gang has been terrorizing residents in Mombasa County, particularly in Kiembeni and Kadzandani areas, staging robberies at business premises and mugging lone pedestrians.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Three members of the infamous Mombasa gang, Panga Boys, were arrested on during a security operation on Thursday conducted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The gang has been terrorizing residents in Mombasa County, particularly in Kiembeni and Kadzandani areas, staging robberies at business premises and mugging lone pedestrians.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Armed with crude weapons, including daggers and machetes, the gang has operated with impunity, leaving locals in fear.

In a statement shared on its official social media pages, the DCI detailed the gang’s criminal activities and confirmed the arrests, accompanied by pictures of the suspects.

The operation was a joint effort involving detectives from the Coast region and a specialized squad from DCI Headquarters. The day-long, intelligence-led mission aimed to dismantle the gang and restore security in the affected areas.

The suspects, identified as Shaban Munga Ali, 26, Sande Kalama Kitsao, 24, and Shebani Charo Kalume, 34, were apprehended at different locations. Munga and Kitsao were arrested at Mwatamba 2 stage in Kiembeni, while Kalume was captured in Kadzandani.

At the time of his arrest, Kalume was found in possession of a knife and two face masks, which detectives suspect were used in criminal activities.

The three suspects are currently being interrogated and are expected to be arraigned in court.

The DCI emphasized that the operation is ongoing as authorities continue their efforts to dismantle the gang and ensure the safety of Mombasa residents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC repossesses land grabbed by a DO near State House Mombasa

EACC revealed that the land had been grabbed by Edward Mwangi Irungu, then a District Officer in Mombasa, in collusion with the then Commissioner...

December 14, 2024

County News

Cargo train ferrying crude oil to Mombasa port derails in Shimanzi

Police said the incident was reported by the Regional Railways Security Officer for the Coast Region.

December 10, 2024

County News

Police nab suspected criminal gang member in Mombasa operation

Police said that the officers encountered four gang members armed with machetes during the patrol.

November 24, 2024

crime

Missing Mombasa taxi driver found dead at a Nairobi morgue

Muloki's body was discovered by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at the City Mortuary, Nairobi following interrogation of the prime suspect, Edwin Ng’etich.

October 3, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI summons Mombasa county officials over blogger’s abduction, sexual assault

The DCI wants the county officials to shed light on their role in the blogger's kidnapping and abuse.

September 24, 2024

County News

Police seize 865kg consignment of bhang in Mombasa

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that police officers from Kadzandani Police Station, acting on a tip off from members of the public, raided...

September 21, 2024

County News

2 notorious panga-wielding robbers arrested in Mombasa

DCI said the two suspects Mohammed Ibrahim Shaban, 22, and Abdulaziz Ali Ogutu, 19, were smoked out of their hide out at Utange village...

September 18, 2024

County News

Mombasa businessman and philathropist Hamukh Patel cremated after city procession

Patel’s final journey lasted about seven hours, during which his body placed on a chair atop a special vehicle was driven across the city...

September 1, 2024