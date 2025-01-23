Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The victim's father told police at Kasagam Police Station, a local contractor killed his son/FILE

County News

23-year-old man killed in weekend fight over a wheelbarrow

The 23 year old man from Orongo village in the outskirts of the lakeside city was fatally injured after an alteration.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 13 — A young man was over the weekend killed in Kisumu East in a dispute over a wheelbarrow.

The 23-year-old man from Orongo village in the outskirts of the lakeside city was fatally injured after an alteration.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The victim’s father told police at Kasagam Police Station, a local contractor killed his son.

“My son had worked for the suspect, where he left his wheelbarrow and was not paid,” he said.

The father, Nicanor Oruko, says when the suspect later returned to his house and found the wheelbarrow taken, he set out for an attack.

Armed with a crude weapon, he tracked the deceased and an alteration occurred.

“It boiled into a fight and the deceased was hit on the head by the suspect,” the police report said.

The suspect fled the scene as locals who responded to the commotion rushed the deceased to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Detectives are now searching for the known suspect as the family of the deceased called for justice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police moved the victim’s body to the mortuary pending investigations amid an intensified search to nab the suspect for arraignment in court.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

3 killed after matatu-boda boda crash at a market in Nyakatch

Reports indicate that the motorcyclist, who is among the deceased, was carrying four pillion passengers toward Katito when he collided head-on with the oncoming...

December 26, 2024

County News

Kisumu Central MP promises street children TVET slots

The MP stated that the initiative aims to restore hope for a better future among young people who are excluded from the school system...

December 25, 2024

County News

Kisumu Families Flee Floods as Govt Issues Evacuation Orders

The evacuation warnings follow a Kenya Meteorological Department forecast indicating persistent heavy rains in areas including the Highlands East, parts of the Rift Valley,...

November 30, 2024

County News

Informal settlements in Kisumu to benefit from Sh1.6bn sanitation program

The program, implemented by the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), has already received Sh800 million from the German Development Bank (KFW) and the European...

November 20, 2024

County News

Second Suspect Arrested in Kisumu Killing of Two Men Over Toilet Proceeds

The victims of the July 1 incident were identified by police as Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh.

October 30, 2024

County News

Drama as Kisumu county employees shield Finance Executive from arrest in contempt case

Okong’o was headed to City Hall, where the office of Governor Anyang Nyong’o is located, but police insisted on his detention until the fine...

October 30, 2024

County News

Jailing of Finance Executive, Chief Officer to plunge county into chaos: Kisumu tells court

The court cited the two for contempt over failure by the county to pay Majok Construction Company a pending bill amounting to Sh16 million.

October 28, 2024

County News

Insecurity in Kisumu city dominates Mashujaa Day speeches

Leparmorijo stated that officers remain vigilant as they continue to combat the gang menace terrorizing residents.

October 20, 2024