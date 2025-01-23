23-year-old man killed in weekend fight over a wheelbarrow

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 13 — A young man was over the weekend killed in Kisumu East in a dispute over a wheelbarrow.

The 23-year-old man from Orongo village in the outskirts of the lakeside city was fatally injured after an alteration.

The victim’s father told police at Kasagam Police Station, a local contractor killed his son.

“My son had worked for the suspect, where he left his wheelbarrow and was not paid,” he said.

The father, Nicanor Oruko, says when the suspect later returned to his house and found the wheelbarrow taken, he set out for an attack.

Armed with a crude weapon, he tracked the deceased and an alteration occurred.

“It boiled into a fight and the deceased was hit on the head by the suspect,” the police report said.

The suspect fled the scene as locals who responded to the commotion rushed the deceased to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Detectives are now searching for the known suspect as the family of the deceased called for justice.

Police moved the victim’s body to the mortuary pending investigations amid an intensified search to nab the suspect for arraignment in court.