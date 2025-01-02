Connect with us

Capital Health

2 Deaths Reported as Tanzania Strengthens Response to Marburg Outbreak

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – Tanzania has intensified efforts to contain the Marburg virus outbreak, which has claimed two lives since its declaration last week.

The cases were confirmed in Biharamulo, Kagera region by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The Ministry of Health has reported 15 suspected cases and is monitoring 281 contacts. Director of Preventive Services Dr. Ntuli Kapologwe stated that expert teams have been deployed to provide treatment, raise public awareness, and identify symptoms.

To bolster containment efforts, 191 community health workers have been trained to serve nearly 11,000 households in Biharamulo. The government has also established 13 isolation centers with 64 health workers, equipped testing facilities, and stocked essential medicines.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Grace Magembe, during a visit to the affected region, emphasized the importance of public education and urged health workers to adhere to safety protocols. On January 25, she outlined the government’s Marburg response plan, which prioritizes research, laboratory capacity, sanitation, transportation, treatment, and border control.

Dr. Dick Chamla, speaking on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO), praised Tanzania’s rapid response and the mobilization of local resources. WHO, MDH, MSF, CDC Tanzania, UNICEF, and the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation are supporting the containment efforts.

“Our goal is to eradicate this disease entirely. Let’s collaborate, and we assure you that resources will be used effectively,” Dr. Magembe affirmed.

On January 26, she inspected the Kagera Regional Referral Hospital, noting improvements in specialist care, which have eased the burden on local residents.

