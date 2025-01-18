18 bodies recovered from the river following an aircraft crash near Reagan Nat’l Airport in D.C.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Eighteen bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River following the collision of a passenger plane and an Army Blackhawk helicopter near the Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, local media reported.

No survivors have been pulled out of the river into which the collided aircraft crashed, as rescue efforts were underway, CNN said.

American Airlines, which operated the ill-fated passenger plane, said in a statement that 60 passengers and four crew members were on board.

The airliner has set up a hotline for those with loved ones onboard the plane.

Three soldiers were on board the Blackhawk, CNN reported, citing a U.S. defense official.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement that he had been “fully briefed on the terrible accident” and that he was “monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on the social platform X that the Pentagon is “actively monitoring” the situation and is “poised to assist if needed.”

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said that the midair collision occurred around 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Thursday), involving a regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and a military Blackhawk helicopter, and that all takeoffs and landings from the airport have been halted.