1,693 candidates score grade A in 2024 KCSE exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – A total of 1,693 candidates have scored an overall A grade in the just released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education results.

This is an increase of 447 candidates as compared to the 2023 figure which stood at 1,216.

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba while announcing the results disclosed that 246,391 obtained university entry level C+ and above a 25.53 percent compared to 201,133 (22.27 percent.) the previous year.

“The number of students with grade C- which is TVET, diploma and above was 476,889 translating to 49.41 percent, compared to 401,216 which translates to 44.2 percent in 2023,” he said.

“The number of candidates attaining a pass grade which is grade D+ and above was 605,774 which is 62.76 percent compared to 526,222 which is 58.27 percent in 2023”.

KNEC has also canceled the results of 840 candidates who were involved in examination irregularities.

Additionally, the results of 2,829 candidates have been withheld pending investigations into suspected malpractices. Candidates implicated in these cases will know their fate within a month, according to Ogamba.

This year’s KCSE examination saw 962,512 candidates sit for the examinations compared to 899,453 the previous year.

This represents a 7.19 percent spike (64,553).

