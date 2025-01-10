10 people killed in accident along Eldoret-Kitale road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 – Ten people died in a head-on collision between a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and a private car along the Eldoret-Kitale road.

According to the police, several other individuals were killed in the incident that happened around 9 AM.

The report stated that the driver of the private vehicle heading to Kitale failed to maintain his lane, resulting in the collision.

The driver of the matatu and eight passengers were killed on the spot, while one other person died in the hospital.

“It Occurred Today at Chemoseti Area Along Eldoret – Kitale Road Involving Vehicle Reg. No. Kbz 135x Isuzu Frr Driven by Unknown Driver and Motor Vehicle Reg. No. Kch 468d Toyota Hiace Great Rift Shuttle Driven by Stephen Tibi,” the report indicated.

“As a result, the driver of the matatu and 8 unknown passengers were fatally injured on the spot, while 1 passenger was pronounced dead on arrival at MTRH.”

The driver of a personal vehicle fled the scene, and police are searching for him.

“We urge the driver to report immediately to the nearest police station for further legal action,” stated the report.

