Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Street view in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region, December 19, 2024. /CFP

Focus on China

Xi hails Macao’s enormous transformation since return to motherland

Published

Dec 20 – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday hailed the enormous transformation that has taken place in Macao since its return to the motherland in 1999.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the practice of “One Country, Two Systems” with Macao characteristics has been a tremendous success.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The systems for implementing the “One Country, Two Systems” policy have been continuously improved, and national sovereignty, security, and development interests have been effectively safeguarded in the region, Xi said.

Macao’s economic and social development has experienced a historic rise, local residents’ sense of fulfillment, happiness and security has been significantly enhanced, and the region’s international cooperation has been continuously expanded, according to Xi.

Macao’s role has been strengthened as a world tourism and leisure center, a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist, he said.

About The Author

CGTN

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Macao SAR embarks on new chapter of ‘One Country, Two Systems’

Dec 20 – With cheerful vibes in the air, China’s Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday held a gathering to celebrate the 25th...

3 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese enterprises in Kenya lead green growth, modernization: Report

Some of the flagship projects cited by the report for transforming the livelihoods of local communities include the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, Africa Tech...

1 day ago

Africa

“Made in Africa, Used for Africa” leads China-Africa medicine cooperation

Like many other East African countries, Ethiopia has long faced significant shortages of essential medications, including large-volume infusions, primarily due to the lack of...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

Insights from Mjadala Afrika on China’s role in Africa

China’s transformative role in Africa’s development was a prominent focus during the debate.

4 days ago

Fifth Estate

Outgoing Ambassador Zhou Pingjian: Strengthening the Kenya-China Partnership

Ambassador Zhou’s departure marks the end of a transformative chapter in Kenya-China relations. His tenure has shown what is possible through diplomacy rooted in...

December 4, 2024

Focus on China

President Ruto Bids Farewell to Outgoing Chinese Ambassador Zhou Pingjian After 4-Year Tenure

Ambassador Zhou served as the 17th Chinese ambassador to Kenya and the permanent representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat. He succeeded Wu Peng, who served...

December 4, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Kindiki bids Zhou farewell, promises sustained Nairobi-Beijing ties

Kindiki credited much of the progress to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has facilitated transformative infrastructural projects in Kenya.

December 3, 2024

Focus on China

Outgoing Chinese Envoy Urges Patience with President Ruto’s Economic Agenda

Zhou's remarks draw parallels between Kenya's bottom-up vision and China's economic journey, offering a hopeful lens on Ruto's transformative agenda.

November 30, 2024