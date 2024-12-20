Xi hails Macao’s enormous transformation since return to motherland

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dec 20 – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday hailed the enormous transformation that has taken place in Macao since its return to the motherland in 1999.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the practice of “One Country, Two Systems” with Macao characteristics has been a tremendous success.

The systems for implementing the “One Country, Two Systems” policy have been continuously improved, and national sovereignty, security, and development interests have been effectively safeguarded in the region, Xi said.

Macao’s economic and social development has experienced a historic rise, local residents’ sense of fulfillment, happiness and security has been significantly enhanced, and the region’s international cooperation has been continuously expanded, according to Xi.

Macao’s role has been strengthened as a world tourism and leisure center, a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist, he said.

