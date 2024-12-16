Why I Embraced Vasectomy: A Father’s Journey to Empowerment and Family Planning

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – For Richard Kilundo, a 55-year-old Nursing Officer at Lunga Lunga Sub-County Hospital, family planning is not just a professional responsibility—it’s deeply personal. A father of three grown children aged 26, 24, and 19, Richard knew he didn’t want any more children as he approached retirement.

“The economy is tough, and raising children is no small feat,” he says. “When my firstborn had a child, I started thinking about how my potential new baby would relate to my grandchild. That’s when I decided it was time to take control.”

On September 13, 2024, after years of deliberation and a frank conversation with his wife, Richard underwent a vasectomy—a decision he says has brought him peace of mind. Richard Kilundo, a 55-year-old Nursing Officer at Lunga Lunga Sub-County Hospital, is among the Kenyan men who have embraced vasectomy as a family planning method.

Vasectomy is a surgical procedure that is a permanent and effective form of birth control. It is considered safe and does not affect a man’s sexual performance. However, it is irreversible, and men or couples must use another form of contraception for three months after the procedure to ensure complete effectiveness.

Richard’s decision was made jointly with his wife, who had been using hormonal contraceptives but faced complications due to high blood pressure. “We realized it wasn’t fair for her to bear the burden of family planning alone, especially when there was a safer option for me,” he explains.

While some laughed at his decision, questioning why he would opt for vasectomy with only three children, Richard remains unfazed. “Having many children doesn’t guarantee happiness. The question is: can you provide for them and give them a good life?”

Richard’s experience directly challenges common misconceptions about vasectomy, particularly fears about its impact on masculinity and sexual performance. “It’s painless and quick—less than ten minutes. I even went to my farm afterwards,” he says. “And as for my sex life, it’s better than ever. Vasectomy doesn’t change who you are as a man; it just stops you from impregnating a woman.”

Medical professionals like Mary Mwakugu, a nurse at Kilifi County Referral Hospital, emphasise vasectomy’s safety and effectiveness. “Many misconceptions stem from misinformation. Men fear losing their sexual urge or performance, but these fears are unfounded,” she says.

Despite its benefits, vasectomy remains underutilized in Kenya. Mwakugu notes that outreach efforts, including barazas (public meeting) and sessions at mosques, have improved awareness about family planning overall, but the uptake of vasectomy is still low. In 2022 and 2023, the hospital recorded only one vasectomy each year.

Dr. Francis Kwama, Health CEC for Kwale County, attributes the low uptake of vasectomy to societal norms and misinformation. “Compared to other family planning methods, vasectomy remains less popular because of cultural barriers and misconceptions,” he says.

For Richard, vasectomy symbolizes empowerment—not just for himself but for his family. “I don’t want to struggle in retirement, raising a young child with my pension. Vasectomy has allowed me to plan for the future I want, and I hope more men will see it as a viable option.”

As myths give way to facts and more men like Richard share their stories, vasectomy could finally earn its place in Kenya’s family planning conversation.

But for family planning interventions to succeed, hospitals must have constant medical supplies.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has been instrumental in addressing these challenges through the Ministry of Health. Through partnerships and outreach programs implemented by the International Centre for Reproductive Health (ICRH), UNFPA has worked to increase access to family planning services, including vasectomy.

In Kenya, UNFPA is championing a broad spectrum of family planning methods to empower individuals and promote reproductive health. Through a comprehensive approach, it provides access to contraceptives, non-invasive methods and crucial information about fertility and family planning options.

These initiatives include providing vasectomy kits and other supplies through the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) which uses i-LMIS – the Integrated Logistics Management Information System, which has proved to be a game changer in the supplies and stocks management of medical commodities in public hospitals in Kenya.

