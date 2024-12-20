Why Health CS Wants MPs to Support SHA Rollout

0 SHARES Share Tweet



By Maina Muiruri

The call by Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Mulongo for Members of Parliament to actively disseminate accurate information about the Social Health Authority (SHA) could be the final push needed to win public confidence in a program the government has struggled to roll out.

Appearing before Members of Parliament in a joint Speakers’ Kamukunji for both Houses, Dr. Mulongo faced a critical test as MPs, led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, grilled her with every conceivable question that has been trending about SHA.

Dr. Mulongo’s credible and fact-based explanation appears to be a step toward dismantling the wave of skepticism and criticism that has dogged the SHA. The minister’s acknowledgment of SHA’s teething problems, coupled with her transparency about the challenges, offered a refreshing approach to a project of such massive magnitude.

One of the key hurdles facing SHA has been widespread misinformation, which has fueled public doubts and hindered registration. The Health CS admitted that while SHA has faced unexpected turbulence during its takeoff, these challenges are surmountable. She emphasized that public willingness to register is critical to resolving many of the existing issues.

Speaker Wetang’ula echoed this sentiment, urging MPs to use their leadership platforms to support the registration process. “We believe that as leaders, you can use your offices, which are paid for by us as PSC, to support the registration of wananchi who probably have not been informed correctly. This is not an AI-generated program; if you don’t register, you’re not captured, and therefore you don’t get the service. We need to work together to help Kenyans access this healthcare initiative rolled out by the government,” he said.

Senate Speaker Kingi highlighted the inadequate public sensitization, which he argued has left room for social media critics to mislead citizens. “There is something lacking that the public is yet to understand. As leaders, we have the Herculean task of addressing this. When you see the public refusing to register, claiming they are being asked to pay when registration is free, it means we have some work to do as their informed representatives,” he said.

Despite the challenges and negative publicity, SHA has made progress. According to Dr. Mulongo, 9.8 million Kenyans have already transitioned to the new health scheme. She attributed the main challenge to patients attempting last-minute registration or lacking the necessary documentation, including for their dependents.

Dr. Mulongo debunked one of the most pervasive myths about SHA: the claim that Sh200,000 is required before treatment. She clarified that registration is free and urged MPs to help debunk such misinformation.

In her presentation, the CS provided a comprehensive update on the implementation of Universal Health Coverage, the progress of SHA registration, the benefits package, and the applicable tariffs. She assured MPs that SHA is built on a solid foundation and will deliver results once fully operational.

Using a metaphor to describe the program’s progress, Dr. Mulongo said, “I came when the plane was just leaving the runway, and as we ascended, we faced a little turbulence and thick clouds. But we are happy to report that now we are above and steering. We are confident that we will reach our destination of Vision 2030, having attained affordable, accessible, quality healthcare for all Kenyans.”

The confidence exuded by the Health Ministry team before MPs suggests that SHA has the potential to succeed. However, it will require collaborative efforts from leaders to counter misinformation and ensure the public fully understands and embraces the program.

The writer is a media consultant who comments on public affairs.

