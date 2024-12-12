Connect with us

Kindiki engaged a passport applicant at Nyayo House, Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

We’re serious about creating jobs, Kindiki tells the youth

DP Kindiki cited the World Bank’s 2024 report, which places Kenya’s unemployment rate at 5.7 per cent, reiterating the government’s determination to address this challenge.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling unemployment and creating sustainable economic opportunities for Kenyans.

Speaking at the conclusion of the inaugural Jamhuri National Job Fair 2024, held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the Deputy President described job creation as Kenya’s most pressing economic priority.

“The number of people who [are] unemployed, and the length of time they remain unemployed, is rising. The World Bank has put the unemployment rate for Kenya at 5.7 per cent in 2024,” Kindiki said Wednesday during the conclusion of the inaugural Jamhuri National Job Fair 2024.

“In view of these statistics, reducing unemployment is arguably the single most important economic objective at this moment.”

The event at the KICC brought together stakeholders from government, the private sector, and civil society, focusing on crafting actionable solutions to enhance household incomes and create meaningful work opportunities.

Kindiki outlined a comprehensive three-pronged strategy for job creation, which he likened to a “three-legged stool” approach: Kazi kwa Ground, Kazi Majuu, and Kazi Mtandaoni.

“This approach ensures that we create jobs locally, even as we actively engage in creating jobs online and establishing an overseas workforce through the labour mobility program,” Kindiki stated.

Relevant training

To meet labor market demands, Kindiki disclosed that the government is aligning the education system with industry needs to equip graduates with relevant skills.

He emphasized the importance of partnerships between educators and industry stakeholders to redesign curricula that reflect evolving market trends.

Additionally, the Deputy President stated that the government is expanding vocational and technical education as a cornerstone of its job creation agenda.

“Through this approach, we are ensuring that our youth are not just employable but thrive in an increasingly competitive global market. The success stories achieved so far in this space are living proof of what is possible when talent meets opportunity,” he said.

Kindiki disclosed the government had cetified over 6,000 skilled workers under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) framework, and trained 6,170 coxswains.

Furthermore, he noted the establishment of 272 ICT hubs across Kenya, creating platforms for digital jobs such as content creation and software development.

Kindiki urged Kenyan youth to take advantage of available opportunities and government-backed initiatives.

“Your energy and innovation are Kenya’s greatest assets,” he said.

He also called on the private sector to intensify investments in emerging sectors like technology, agribusiness, and the creative economy.

“Together, let us build ecosystems that nurture dreams and deliver results,” he appealed.

DP Kindiki reaffirmed the government’s mission to foster an inclusive economy where every citizen has the opportunity to contribute and thrive.

