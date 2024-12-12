We’ll progress faster if united: Kindiki lauds Ruto for reaching out to Uhuru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has lauded President William Ruto’s efforts to foster unity and inclusivity in the country.

Speaking on Thursday during the commemoration of the 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Kindiki emphasized that Kenya’s progress hinges on collective efforts, praising recent initiatives aimed at bringing various stakeholders together for the country’s advancement.

“As you lead us in the transformation and progress of our country at this moment, we applaud you for realizing that Kenya’s progress will be faster if the country is united,” said Kindiki.

He expressed gratitude for President Ruto’s outreach to key stakeholders, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta, opposition leader Raila Odinga, and for the formation of a broad-based government.

“Thank you for reaching out to as many stakeholders as possible to bring everyone to the table so that we can all pull in one direction to ensure that our country moves to the next level,” Kindiki said.

He further praised the President for bridging gaps and fostering collaboration among leaders for Kenya’s future.

Reflecting on the significance of Jamhuri Day, Kindiki paid tribute to Kenya’s independence heroes, acknowledging their sacrifices for the country’s freedom, unity, and dignity.

“We are here today because, years ago, gallant sons and daughters of our country united, resisted oppression, division, and segregation, and fought for our liberty and the pride of the black person,” said Kindiki.

Kindiki urged Kenyans to honor the values upheld by the nation’s forefathers by maintaining unity, preserving the country’s heritage, and building a prosperous and inclusive future.

He reminded Kenyans of their responsibility to ensure that future generations inherit a united and thriving nation.

“We owe our forefathers a debt of gratitude for their sacrifices, and we also owe our children and the generations to come the responsibility of passing on a united, prosperous, and inclusive country,” he concluded.

On December 9, President Ruto visited his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, at his family home in Gatundu, marking their first direct engagement since the bitter fallout between them.

State House said in a statement that the duo engaged in discussions centered on matters of national and regional importance.

During the visit, President Ruto took the opportunity to commend President Kenyatta for his remarkable statesmanship in overseeing the peaceful transfer of power after the 2022 general elections.

He also acknowledged the former president’s continued support for the country’s development and his goodwill toward fellow leaders.

“We appreciate the role President Kenyatta played in ensuring a smooth transition of power. His ongoing support has been invaluable to Kenya’s progress,” President Ruto said.

Both leaders also stressed the importance of fostering a nationalistic and harmonious working relationship among all sectors of Kenyan society, including the government, religious groups, civil society, and other stakeholders, to ensure national stability and progress.

In terms of governance, the two leaders highlighted the importance of achieving broader political consensus to accelerate inclusive growth and meet the country’s development goals.

They agreed on the need to address political and governance challenges through collaboration and unity.

