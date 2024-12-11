Connect with us

Wanjigi further criticized Koome's approach to judicial scrutiny, alleging that she deflects attention from the Supreme Court's actions

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanjigi blasts Koome for invoking gender card against critics

Wanjigi labeled Koome’s claims as “despicable” and accused her of attempting to evade accountability for the performance of the apex court.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Businessman and politician Jimi Wanjigi has sharply criticized Chief Justice Martha Koome for invoking gender as a shield against criticism of the Supreme Court’s shortcomings.

Chief Justice Koome had claimed on Tuesday that she was a victim of cyberbullying, which she described as technologically facilitated gender-based violence orchestrated by her detractors to push her out of office.

Speaking on the Capital in the Morning Show with Chiko Lawi, Wanjigi labeled Koome’s claims as “despicable” and accused her of attempting to evade accountability for the performance of the apex court.

“I think she better get out of that… Really, she is a despicable woman. How does she call on that feminine card? She has a job,” he said.

“That is the saddest thing to watch. Let her talk about the integrity of that court and the consistency of their rulings.”

Wanjigi further criticized Koome’s approach to judicial scrutiny, alleging that she deflects attention from the Supreme Court’s actions.

“Look at the way she asks for scrutiny. Her scrutiny is focused on the High Court and others; she doesn’t want scrutiny of the Supreme Court. Let’s deal with the Supreme Court,” he stated.

He accused the bench of dishonesty and inconsistency in its rulings, particularly on matters related to the Finance Bill 2023.

Finance Bill ruling

Wanjigi pointed to the court’s decision on the Finance Bill 2023, describing it as a betrayal of its earlier position on constitutional budgetary processes.

“In 2020, they gave a very clear opinion about what constitutes a budget under Article 220 of the Constitution. They affirmed that both revenue estimates and expenditure estimates are essential components of a budget,” he stated.

He expressed disbelief at a more recent ruling by the Supreme Court that contradicted the position.

“In October, they said the revenue estimates, where our taxes are anchored, do not have to be in the budget. This is contrary to their opinion two years ago, as well as interpretations from the Court of Appeal and the High Court. This is a dishonest Supreme Court.”

Wanjigi called for the immediate resignation of the Supreme Court justices, asserting that their conduct has undermined the integrity of the judiciary.

“People who believe they’re there for life until, I don’t know, they are 70 years old—they need to get out of that office. Kenyans have canceled them. They are now a tool of William Samoei Ruto. We now know it,” he alleged.

Wanjigi’s remarks add to the growing public scrutiny of the judiciary’s role in key national issues, with critics raising questions about judicial impartiality and adherence to constitutional principles.

Critics have increasingly questioned recent Supreme Court decisions, accusing the institution of political interference and inconsistency in legal interpretations.


