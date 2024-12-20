Wang Yi Emphasizes Stability Ahead of Talks with India’s Ajit Doval

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, Dec 20 — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated Beijing’s commitment to improving ties with India ahead of his meeting with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Speaking at the Symposium on the International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations on Tuesday, Wang highlighted progress made in bilateral discussions and emphasized the need to restore stability in China-India relations.

Wang noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping had proposed key measures to improve relations during his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

“President Xi Jinping put forth important propositions on improving China-India relations, which received a positive response from Prime Minister Modi,” Wang said. “The two sides agreed to enhance strategic communication, safeguard peace and tranquillity in border areas, and strive to bring bilateral ties back to a stable development track as soon as possible.”

He added that Beijing is committed to finding a harmonious path for coexistence with New Delhi, emphasizing cooperation as neighbouring powers.

“We are working with India to find the right and bright path for big, neighbouring countries to live in harmony and develop side by side,” Wang said.

Wang also highlighted China’s broader regional goals, including supporting unity amid global challenges and fostering cooperation with Central Asia and ASEAN nations.

High-Stakes Meeting in Beijing

The 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) between Ajit Doval and Wang Yi is set for December 18 in Beijing. The discussions will focus on maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas and exploring a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solution to the long-standing boundary dispute.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has underlined the importance of resolving border issues, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasizing in Parliament that peace in border areas is a prerequisite for advancing India-China relations.

Jaishankar also noted that disengagement has been fully achieved in Eastern Ladakh through a step-by-step process, including agreements at Depsang and Demchok.

Progress on Border Management

In October, India and China reached a key agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to reduce tensions. The border standoff, which began in 2020 following Chinese military actions in Eastern Ladakh, has significantly strained relations between the two nations.

While both sides have taken steps to reduce friction, challenges remain in fully restoring trust. The upcoming talks between Doval and Wang are seen as critical to furthering peace along the border and strengthening strategic communication between the two Asian powers.

