Wandayi: Uhuru free to cut deal under broad-based govt

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Dec 14 — Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has endorsed the reunion between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta as a welcomed step towards uniting the country.

He stated that Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was part of the broad-based government to support its projects, including uniting Kenyans.

Wandayi emphasized that Kenyatta was a Kenyan like any other citizen and had the freedom to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He added that President Ruto was also free to create friendships and alliances with anyone in his efforts to ensure the country’s prosperity.

Speaking on Saturday at Narasha Forest in the Mumberes area of Eldama Ravine during a tree-planting event organized by the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), the CS said there was nothing wrong with President Ruto’s initiative.

When asked whether the demands he and other Azimio leaders had raised were met and why they were now silent, Wandayi explained that he was currently part of the government to help it deliver on its promises to the people.

“Even the Bible says there is a time for everything. I am currently in the government to support it and work for the betterment of the people,” he said.

Broad-based appointments

Wandayi, a former Minority Leader in the National Assembly, is among the opposition leaders who were appointed to the Kenya Kwanza Cabinet when President Ruto formed the broad-based government.

Others include ODM Chairman John Mbadi, who is currently the Cabinet Secretary for the Treasury, and two ODM Deputy Party Leaders, Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, who serve as Cabinet Secretaries for Mining and Blue Economy, and Cooperatives and SMEs, respectively.

Wandayi commended KenGen for its initiative in supporting the government’s agenda of planting 15 billion trees by 2032 as part of efforts to mitigate global warming.

“Planting trees will help conserve the environment and save the country and the world in general from the harsh effects of climate change,” he said.

He noted that the Energy and Petroleum Ministry, in collaboration with its affiliated Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies, had completed planting trees on all its allocated sites.

