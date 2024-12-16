Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured

(VIDEO)Why I Embraced Vasectomy: A Father’s Journey to Empowerment and Family Planning

Published

Meet Richard Kilundo, a 55-year-old Nursing Officer at Lunga Lunga Sub-County Hospital, who chose to undergo a vasectomy to take control of his family’s future. As a father of three grown children, Richard realized he didn’t want more children as he approached retirement, citing tough economic times and the challenges of raising children. His decision, made after years of deliberation and discussions with his wife, has brought him peace of mind.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Despite its benefits, vasectomy remains underutilized in Kenya. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is working to change this through partnerships and outreach programs with organizations like the International Centre for Reproductive Health (ICRH). These initiatives, supported by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) and its innovative i-LMIS system, ensure the availability of vasectomy kits and other family planning supplies, making services more accessible across the country.

Watch Richard’s inspiring story and learn how organizations like UNFPA are transforming family planning in Kenya.Despite its benefits, vasectomy remains underutilized in Kenya.

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto assures Taifa Care on course to ensure all Kenyans get quality and affordable health care

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – President William Ruto says Taifa Care is surmounting technological and operational challenges to ensure that all Kenyans, regardless of...

9 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt issues guidelines on Social Health Insurance tariffs

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – The government is in the process of forming a committee to review tariffs and benefits under the Social Health Insurance...

24 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police in Kisii seek 4 suspects who escaped custody

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – Police in Kisii are looking for four suspects who escaped after breaking their cell door. According to a police...

48 mins ago

Capital Health

Why I Embraced Vasectomy: A Father’s Journey to Empowerment and Family Planning

Richard Kilundo, a 55-year-old nursing officer and father of three, made the deeply personal decision to undergo a vasectomy. Nearing retirement and mindful of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gatabaki family says not yet received Sh300mn compensation for acquisition of their land

According to Nancy Wanja Gatabaki, she acquired the land together with her husband in 1971 and they have not been paid.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) How KEMSA’s i-LMIS is transforming medical commodities stock and distribution

Follow us on:https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenyahttps://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/um4AGk Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 98.4 Capital FM93.0 Western Kenya98.5...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Urges Kenyans to Keep Faith Amid Economic Recovery Efforts

He acknowledged progress made in stabilizing Kenya’s economy but emphasized that the journey to prosperity was far from complete.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PSC appoints Technical Committee to develop terms for NIRU staff

The committee, established under Section 21 of the National Intelligence Service Act (Cap. 206), will formulate employment guidelines for NIRU personnel.

1 day ago