(VIDEO)Why I Embraced Vasectomy: A Father’s Journey to Empowerment and Family Planning

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Meet Richard Kilundo, a 55-year-old Nursing Officer at Lunga Lunga Sub-County Hospital, who chose to undergo a vasectomy to take control of his family’s future. As a father of three grown children, Richard realized he didn’t want more children as he approached retirement, citing tough economic times and the challenges of raising children. His decision, made after years of deliberation and discussions with his wife, has brought him peace of mind.

Despite its benefits, vasectomy remains underutilized in Kenya. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is working to change this through partnerships and outreach programs with organizations like the International Centre for Reproductive Health (ICRH). These initiatives, supported by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) and its innovative i-LMIS system, ensure the availability of vasectomy kits and other family planning supplies, making services more accessible across the country.

Watch Richard’s inspiring story and learn how organizations like UNFPA are transforming family planning in Kenya.Despite its benefits, vasectomy remains underutilized in Kenya.

About The Author