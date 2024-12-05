Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Kenya Boosts Malaria Control Through KEMSA’s Net Distribution in 22 Counties with Global Fund support

Published

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s New Plan for Community-Led National Security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Kenya is ushering in a new era of crime prevention with an ambitious security strategy aimed at fostering grassroots...

58 seconds ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sanctions loom for non-perfomers in govt as 2-month evaluation kicks off

The review will commence next Monday and will be based on targets set by the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sugarcane manual revised to guide farmers

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 5 – The government in partnership with its development partners has developed a sugarcane detailed production manual with an aim of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mutua announces 600 Motorbike Rider jobs in Dubai

Mutua stated that United Arab Emirates officials will be in Nairobi and Malindi next week to interview prospective candidates.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Nassir urges patience with Ruto administration

Governor Nassir's remarks join a growing chorus of opposition leaders increasingly coming to the defense of President William Ruto and his administration.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Prime suspect in murder of LGBTQ activist Chiloba found guilty

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 5- The prime suspect in the murder of Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning (LGBTQ) activist Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto congratulates Namibian President-elect Nandi-Ndaitwah

President Ruto lauded Nandi-Ndaitwah for breaking barriers in a continent where women leaders are still a rarity.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Biosafety Authority wants biosafety issues captured in curriculum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has announced plans to partner with curriculum developers in the Country to capture aspects...

3 hours ago