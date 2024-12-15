(VIDEO) How KEMSA’s i-LMIS is transforming medical commodities stock and distribution

Follow us on:
He acknowledged progress made in stabilizing Kenya’s economy but emphasized that the journey to prosperity was far from complete.
The committee, established under Section 21 of the National Intelligence Service Act (Cap. 206), will formulate employment guidelines for NIRU personnel.
The suspect, identified as Brian Otiende Anyanga, is accused of masterminding the issuance of counterfeit lease certificates to unsuspecting landowners and developers while impersonating...
Police reported that the victim, identified as Hassan, was in the company of his 11-year-old cousin when the crocodile struck, dragging him into the...
The accident occurred when the school bus carelessly attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with the public service vehicle, which was heading to...
President Ruto outlined his administration’s plans to upgrade the Navy by modernizing its fleet, adopting advanced technologies, and strengthening operational capacity.
The collection comprises 2,658 files and over 300,000 images, shedding light on various aspects of Kenya’s colonial history, including the Mau Mau uprising, the...
Odinga emphasized the need for structural reorganization to empower African countries and reduce dependency on external funding.