Value Addition Project Boosts Nutrition, Youth Employment in Rural Kenya

By Aliet Mmbone Ugada

A value-addition project targeting traditional agricultural food crops is introducing innovative and nutritious foods to various regions across Kenya. The project has successfully developed a range of unique products such as sorghum popcorn, sorghum beverages, sorghum chocolate, finger millet cakes, roasted and coated groundnuts, blended flours, pigeon pea samosas, and green gram balls, among others. These foods, previously unseen in Kenya, offer significant health benefits and meet evolving consumer needs.

The products boast a low glycemic index, making them suitable for the prevention and management of diabetes. They are also high in fiber, promoting optimal bowel health, and are gluten-free and cholesterol-free, making them ideal for individuals with gluten intolerance and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases like hypertension. Legumes such as groundnuts, green grams, and pigeon peas provide an affordable protein source compared to animal proteins and are rich in iron, which aids in preventing and managing iron deficiency anemia. Sorghum, on the other hand, is nicotine-free, making it an excellent tea substitute, while the cereals offer essential carbohydrates for energy.

These innovative foods are the result of a five-year project titled “DTCs 4 Youth Jobs Creation”, implemented by Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International (Africa Harvest) and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT). The initiative aims to scale up the commercialization of Drought-Tolerant Crops (DTCs) technologies to secure dignified and fulfilling work for 120,000 youth in arid and semi-arid rural areas of Kenya. Young women comprise 70% of the target population, with young men accounting for 30%.

Currently operational in Busia, Homa Bay, Siaya, Elgeyo Marakwet, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, and Taita Taveta counties, the project’s activities focus on seed and grain production, value addition, marketing, strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), capacity building, and policy engagement at both county and national levels. By creating opportunities for value addition and product development, the project is empowering youth economically and fostering local enterprise growth.

Drought-tolerant crops (DTCs) such as finger millet, pearl millet, sorghum, groundnuts, green grams, and pigeon peas form the backbone of this initiative. These crops are resilient to low soil moisture, resistant to pests and diseases, and rich in essential nutrients, making them highly marketable both locally and internationally.

The project highlights the importance of value addition in enhancing the quality and marketability of food products while encouraging product development to meet consumer demand. Coupled with nutrition education, the initiative promotes healthier food choices, leading to better nutritional outcomes for individuals and communities.

By improving food security, creating commercial opportunities for youth, and enhancing food safety, the project directly contributes to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specifically, it addresses SDG 2: Zero Hunger, which seeks to end hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture. Adequate nutrition is foundational to achieving other SDGs, including good health (SDG 3), quality education (SDG 4), and economic growth (SDG 8).

As the project continues to innovate and expand, it serves as a model for integrating value addition, nutrition education, and youth empowerment to drive sustainable development in Kenya. By addressing nutritional needs and enhancing food security, the initiative lays the groundwork for improved livelihoods and healthier communities, demonstrating how agriculture can serve as a transformative pillar for economic growth and societal well-being.

The writer is a Scientific Nutrition Officer at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT)

