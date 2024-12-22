Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Monusco.

Africa

US Welcomes MONUSCO Mandate Renewal, Raises Concerns Over Rwanda’s Role in DRC Conflict

However, the US expressed disappointment over the resolution’s omission of explicit references to Rwanda’s involvement in the conflict in eastern DRC.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The United States has commended the United Nations Security Council’s adoption of a resolution renewing the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) for another year.

The US emphasized MONUSCO’s critical role in protecting civilians in eastern DRC, where armed groups, including the M23 rebels, pose a significant threat.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

U.S. Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield noted that the resolution aligns with the DRC’s request for a gradual and flexible approach to MONUSCO’s withdrawal.

“The United States is pleased to have voted to renew MONUSCO’s mandate for one year. And we thank France and Sierra Leone for their efforts,” Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said.

However, the US expressed disappointment over the resolution’s omission of explicit references to Rwanda’s involvement in the conflict in eastern DRC.

“We remain dismayed that some members of the Council resisted the inclusion of language factually describing Rwanda’s role in the eastern DRC,” she stated, citing extensive evidence from the UN Group of Experts documenting Rwanda’s deployment of 3,000-4,000 troops in the DRC and its support for M23 operations.

“In the face of such extensive evidence, why are members resorting to euphemisms, rather than simply naming Rwanda directly?” she questioned, calling the omission a “disservice” to the victims of violence.

Thomas-Greenfield expressed deep concern over recent reports of M23 advances in North Kivu, allegedly facilitated by Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF) through artillery, troop reinforcements, and resupply convoys. These actions, she said, violate the ongoing ceasefire and highlight the urgency of commitments under the Luanda Process.

She also criticized Rwandan President Paul Kagame for his absence at the December 15 Tripartite Summit on Peace and Security, calling it a missed opportunity to advance peace efforts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We urge the leaders of DRC and Rwanda to reconvene as soon as possible under the steadfast leadership of Angola,” she added.

Despite these challenges, Thomas-Greenfield praised Angola, the DRC, Rwanda, and their partners for progress made since July, including the signing of a ceasefire agreement, the establishment of a ceasefire verification mechanism, and discussions on neutralizing the FDLR, withdrawing RDF forces, and engaging with M23.

“We urge all to come back to the table and agree to take action on the necessary steps to resolve this conflict and sow the seeds of lasting peace,” she concluded.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Rwanda Declares End to Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak

The outbreak, which began in mid-September 2024, recorded 66 confirmed cases, with 15 fatalities and 51 recoveries. Notably, two patients were successfully extubated after...

2 days ago

Africa

Raila promises to rally for 2 permanent African seat in UN Security Council

Odinga emphasized the urgent need to address Africa's historical exclusion from global decision-making processes, particularly at the UNSC, which wields significant influence over international...

December 14, 2024

EAC

Report roots for digital skills training to seal gaps in justice delivery

The report, titled "A Comparative Study on Digitization of Justice Following COVID-19 in Kenya and Rwanda," highlights that addressing digital illiteracy is key to...

December 12, 2024

Africa

Rwanda lauds Paris Court conviction against genocide denier

The Paris Criminal Court’s 17th Chamber found Charles Onana guilty and fined him €8,400 ($8,900; £7,000).

December 11, 2024

Africa

Congolese diaspora stages protests to rally global action against atrocities in the DRC

A major focus of the protests was the plight of the Congolese Tutsi community, whom protesters accused the government of marginalizing.

December 10, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi in Angola as ministers from Great Lakes region meet to discuss security

The meeting aims to review the outcomes of the national coordinators’ report, focusing on enhancing responsiveness to emerging threats and crises in the region.

November 24, 2024

Africa

Rwanda Lauded for Swift Response to Marburg Outbreak as Region Heightens Vigilance

Some countries have imposed travel and trade restrictions in response to the outbreak, but the WHO labeled these measures "ineffective and unnecessary."

October 13, 2024

Africa

Kenyan and Nepalese Forces Conclude Joint Training Exercise in DRC

The troops also received training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), Close Target Reconnaissance (CTR), raids, ambushes, rappelling, and air insertions—essential skills for rapid...

October 13, 2024