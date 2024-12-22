US Welcomes MONUSCO Mandate Renewal, Raises Concerns Over Rwanda’s Role in DRC Conflict

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The United States has commended the United Nations Security Council’s adoption of a resolution renewing the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) for another year.

The US emphasized MONUSCO’s critical role in protecting civilians in eastern DRC, where armed groups, including the M23 rebels, pose a significant threat.

U.S. Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield noted that the resolution aligns with the DRC’s request for a gradual and flexible approach to MONUSCO’s withdrawal.

“The United States is pleased to have voted to renew MONUSCO’s mandate for one year. And we thank France and Sierra Leone for their efforts,” Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said.

However, the US expressed disappointment over the resolution’s omission of explicit references to Rwanda’s involvement in the conflict in eastern DRC.

“We remain dismayed that some members of the Council resisted the inclusion of language factually describing Rwanda’s role in the eastern DRC,” she stated, citing extensive evidence from the UN Group of Experts documenting Rwanda’s deployment of 3,000-4,000 troops in the DRC and its support for M23 operations.

“In the face of such extensive evidence, why are members resorting to euphemisms, rather than simply naming Rwanda directly?” she questioned, calling the omission a “disservice” to the victims of violence.

Thomas-Greenfield expressed deep concern over recent reports of M23 advances in North Kivu, allegedly facilitated by Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF) through artillery, troop reinforcements, and resupply convoys. These actions, she said, violate the ongoing ceasefire and highlight the urgency of commitments under the Luanda Process.

She also criticized Rwandan President Paul Kagame for his absence at the December 15 Tripartite Summit on Peace and Security, calling it a missed opportunity to advance peace efforts.

“We urge the leaders of DRC and Rwanda to reconvene as soon as possible under the steadfast leadership of Angola,” she added.

Despite these challenges, Thomas-Greenfield praised Angola, the DRC, Rwanda, and their partners for progress made since July, including the signing of a ceasefire agreement, the establishment of a ceasefire verification mechanism, and discussions on neutralizing the FDLR, withdrawing RDF forces, and engaging with M23.

“We urge all to come back to the table and agree to take action on the necessary steps to resolve this conflict and sow the seeds of lasting peace,” she concluded.

