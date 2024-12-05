Connect with us

Unknown flu-like disease kills at least 79 people in DR Congo

Published

At least 79 people have died from an unknown disease that is causing flu-like symptoms in south-western Democratic Republic of Congo, the health ministry says.

The health ministry says the majority of people who have died are between the ages of 15 and 18.

More than 300 people have been infected with patients exhibiting symptoms like fever, headaches, runny noses and coughs, breathing difficulties and anaemia.

Response teams have been sent to Kwango Province, specifically the Panzi health zone, where the disease is most common, to manage cases and investigate the nature of the disease.

Cephorien Manzanza, a civil society leader, told Reuters news agency the situation was worrying as the number of infected people continues to rise.

“Panzi is a rural health zone, so there is a problem with the supply of medicines,” he said.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa region official told the BBC they have “dispatched a team to the remote area to collect samples for lab investigations”.

Authorities have urged the population to remain calm and vigilant.

They urged people to wash their hands with soap, avoid mass gatherings, and avoid touching the bodies of the deceased without qualified health personnel.

A local MP told Top Congo Radio that about 67 people had fallen sick and died between 10 and 26 November.

“It should be noted that Panzi hospital is short of medicines to cope with this epidemic. We really need assistance,” said the MP.

The central African country has also been dealing with a severe outbreak of mpox. Between January and July this year, they recorded about 14,500 infections.

DR Congo has also dealt with bouts of Ebola over the years.

