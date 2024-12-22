University Student Dies After Alleged Assault by Hotel Staff in Homa Bay

0 SHARES Share Tweet



NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22—A Tom Mboya University student has died after allegedly being assaulted by staff at Dalawa Hotel and Restaurant in Homa Bay Township.

A police report filed at Homa Bay Police Station on Saturday indicated that the incident was reported by an enforcement officer from the Homa Bay County Government.

The officer stated that he arrived at the establishment around 1:30 p.m. and found a commotion inside. Upon investigating, he discovered the fourth-year student, identified as Paul Sunday, tied with ropes by his hands and legs to the metal bars of the hotel’s counter door.

Police officers who responded to the scene found the student bleeding profusely and suffering from multiple injuries.

“Police officers went to the scene and established that the student was tied with ropes as reported,” read part of the police report.

The student was rescued and rushed to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Homa Bay Crime Scene Investigators processed the body, which has been preserved at the hospital morgue pending an autopsy.

Seven staff members of Dalawa Hotel were arrested in connection with the incident. The suspects, identified as Jacob Okeyo Omollo, Baraka Odhiambo Jude, Monica Atieno, David Ochieng, Arnoder Atieno, Kennedy Ouma Otieno, and Pamella Anyango Ombeto, remain in police custody.

They are expected to be arraigned in court as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) continues to pursue further leads in the case.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author