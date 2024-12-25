UN Experts Demand Pakistan Protect Schoolgirls Amid Rising Militant Attacks on Girls’ Schools

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dec 25 – United Nations special rapporteurs have voiced grave concern over escalating militant attacks on girls’ schools in Pakistan, urging the government to take immediate action to safeguard the rights of schoolgirls to education.

In a joint letter to the Pakistan government, Farida Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on the Right to Education; Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls; and Laura Nyirinkindi, Chair-Rapporteur of the Working Group on Discrimination Against Women and Girls, condemned the deliberate targeting of girls’ schools.

“These attacks do more than damage infrastructure; they instill fear, deter girls from seeking an education, and perpetuate discrimination and inequalities in society,” the rapporteurs wrote.

Targeted Attacks on Girls’ Schools

The experts highlighted recent incidents in North and South Waziristan and Surab district of Balochistan, where unidentified militants attacked private girls’ schools with explosives. They warned that such attacks exacerbate the challenges already faced by schoolgirls, particularly in rural areas where access to education is limited.

In Pakistan, girls are less likely than boys to enroll in school, remain in education, or achieve learning outcomes. Rural schoolgirls face compounded barriers, including poverty, sociocultural beliefs, harassment, and child marriage, which prevent them from completing their education.

“Girls in Pakistan are disproportionately excluded from education,” the letter stated. “Challenges such as lack of schools, security concerns, and the prohibitive cost of education disproportionately affect schoolgirls, especially those from marginalized communities.”

Call to Action

The rapporteurs demanded detailed information on steps the government is taking to investigate the attacks and protect girls’ schools, particularly in Waziristan. They reminded the government of its obligations under international human rights law to uphold the right to education and ensure the safety of schoolgirls.

The letter emphasized that the government must act decisively to prevent further attacks, ensure accountability for perpetrators, and address the systemic barriers hindering girls’ education.

“Education is not just a right but a tool to break cycles of poverty and discrimination. Protecting schoolgirls is essential to fostering equality and opportunity for future generations,” the experts urged.

The attacks on girls’ schools highlight the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to combat violence, address structural inequities, and ensure that no girl is denied her right to learn in a safe and supportive environment.

