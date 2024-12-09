Connect with us

Billionaire Kamlesh Pattni has given up on the chase for Duty Free shops. Photo/AFP

NATIONAL NEWS

UK slaps Pattni, family with sanctions for money laundering

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – The United Kingdom has announced sanctions against Kenyan businessman Kamlesh Pattni for money laundering through gold exports from Southern Africa.

Sanctions have also been imposed on Pattni’s wife and brother-in-law for their involvement in Russian money laundering activities via the United Arab Emirates.

A statement from the UK government noted that the sanctions aim to disrupt and deter the illicit gold trade by freezing the assets of Pattni and his associates, who were implicated in the Goldenberg corruption scandal in the 1990s.

The UK government emphasized that illicit gold trade undermines legitimate markets, fueling corruption, eroding the rule of law, and entrenching human rights abuses such as child labor.

Additionally, the UK stated that Russia uses the illicit gold trade to launder money and evade sanctions, thereby supporting President Vladimir Putin’s war efforts.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

