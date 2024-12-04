UK pledges more resources to support disability inclusion, GBV prevention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The UK has called for intensified efforts to address violence against women and girls while advancing the inclusion of persons with disabilities in Kenya.

Speaking during the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Ed Barnett expressed concern over the alarming prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) in Kenya and across the globe.

He noted that four out of ten women in Kenya have reported experiencing violence, often perpetrated by a close partner or family member.

While commending the efforts of organizations and individuals championing the fight against GBV, Barnett reiterated the UK’s commitment to helping Kenya address the issue.

“We (the UK) are committed to tackling this epidemic of violence and would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for the work you do every day to support victims of GBV and tackle its root causes,” he said.

The UK envoy also welcomed President William Ruto’s pledge of Sh100 million toward combating the scourge of GBV.

He added that the UK would continue to collaborate with the Kenyan government and other partners to raise awareness and combat horrific acts of violence, including female genital mutilation (FGM).

“GBV denies women and girls their full potential, damages society, and halts development in its tracks,” Barnett said.

Reflecting on the progress made since the inaugural Global Disability Summit co-hosted by the UK and Kenya in 2018, Barnett praised advancements in promoting disability inclusion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He noted that school enrollment for children with disabilities in areas like Homa Bay and Kakuma has increased by 200 per cent since the program began.

Barnett attributed these successes to the Disability Inclusive Development Project, launched six years ago.

He revealed that county governments have committed Sh300 million to establish over 250 inclusive early childhood development centers by 2027, enabling thousands of children with disabilities to learn alongside their peers.

The High Commissioner also highlighted digital inclusion initiatives targeting persons with disabilities.

In September, the Strengthening Digital Communities Project was launched in Busia County, equipping 47 deaf individuals and 19 sign language interpreters with essential digital skills.

“We aim to train and empower 15,000 young people to cascade foundational digital literacy skills to 500,000 citizens, including persons with disabilities,” he said.

This initiative seeks to enable persons with disabilities to access critical digital services and engage with government platforms, markets, and key sectors like health and agriculture.

Barnett reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Kenya in building a safer and more inclusive future for all its citizens.

“Including people with disabilities is not just the right thing to do—it creates healthier, fairer, and more prosperous societies for everyone to enjoy.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On her part, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau emphasized the importance of ensuring digital inclusion for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

She pointed out that the digital revolution offers new opportunities to empower everyone, including PWDs.

“The digital revolution is only meaningful if it’s accessible to everyone, including PWDs,” she said.

Wanjau reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring PWDs are active participants in shaping the country’s future.

About The Author