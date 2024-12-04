Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The UK envoy also welcomed President William Ruto’s pledge of Sh100 million toward combating the scourge of GBV/UKinKenya

DIPLOMACY

UK pledges more resources to support disability inclusion, GBV prevention

British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Ed Barnett expressed concern over the alarming prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) in Kenya and across the globe.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The UK has called for intensified efforts to address violence against women and girls while advancing the inclusion of persons with disabilities in Kenya.

Speaking during the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Ed Barnett expressed concern over the alarming prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) in Kenya and across the globe.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He noted that four out of ten women in Kenya have reported experiencing violence, often perpetrated by a close partner or family member.

While commending the efforts of organizations and individuals championing the fight against GBV, Barnett reiterated the UK’s commitment to helping Kenya address the issue.

“We (the UK) are committed to tackling this epidemic of violence and would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for the work you do every day to support victims of GBV and tackle its root causes,” he said.

The UK envoy also welcomed President William Ruto’s pledge of Sh100 million toward combating the scourge of GBV.

He added that the UK would continue to collaborate with the Kenyan government and other partners to raise awareness and combat horrific acts of violence, including female genital mutilation (FGM).

“GBV denies women and girls their full potential, damages society, and halts development in its tracks,” Barnett said.

Reflecting on the progress made since the inaugural Global Disability Summit co-hosted by the UK and Kenya in 2018, Barnett praised advancements in promoting disability inclusion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He noted that school enrollment for children with disabilities in areas like Homa Bay and Kakuma has increased by 200 per cent since the program began.

Barnett attributed these successes to the Disability Inclusive Development Project, launched six years ago.

He revealed that county governments have committed Sh300 million to establish over 250 inclusive early childhood development centers by 2027, enabling thousands of children with disabilities to learn alongside their peers.

The High Commissioner also highlighted digital inclusion initiatives targeting persons with disabilities.

In September, the Strengthening Digital Communities Project was launched in Busia County, equipping 47 deaf individuals and 19 sign language interpreters with essential digital skills.

“We aim to train and empower 15,000 young people to cascade foundational digital literacy skills to 500,000 citizens, including persons with disabilities,” he said.

This initiative seeks to enable persons with disabilities to access critical digital services and engage with government platforms, markets, and key sectors like health and agriculture.

Barnett reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Kenya in building a safer and more inclusive future for all its citizens.

“Including people with disabilities is not just the right thing to do—it creates healthier, fairer, and more prosperous societies for everyone to enjoy.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On her part, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau emphasized the importance of ensuring digital inclusion for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

She pointed out that the digital revolution offers new opportunities to empower everyone, including PWDs.

“The digital revolution is only meaningful if it’s accessible to everyone, including PWDs,” she said.

Wanjau reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring PWDs are active participants in shaping the country’s future.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-PS charged with forgery, conspiracy to defraud in Sh350mn land case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Former Permanent Secretary Dave Mwangi has been charged with forgery and conspiracy to defraud in a Sh350 million land...

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt activates Multi-Agency Command Centre to co-ordinate security operations during festive season, deploys 10,000 officers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The government has announced the activation of a National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC) and the deployment of over 10,000...

2 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

DP Kindiki Urges Strengthened Climate Financing for Africa

During a bilateral meeting with German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck at his Official Residence in Karen,...

2 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Leads Charge on Climate Solutions at COP16 in Riyadh, Advocating for Drought Protocols

The Kenyan team was led by Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury to Disburse Sh5bn for NG-CDF by Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – National Treasury has committed to disburse Sh5 Billion for the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) by Thursday this...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs comittee approves EACC CEO nominee Abdi Mohamud

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) deputy Chief Executive Officer Abdi Ahmed Mohamud might be the commission’s next Chief Exectutive...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators demand scrutiny on leased equipment kits by counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – A Senate watchdog committee has raised alarm over the extravagance of the Council of Governors (COG) for signing a...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt seeks MPs intervention to roll out SHIF amidst glaring challenges

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa was Tuesday hard pressed to explain the confusion in transition from the defunct National...

5 hours ago