DIPLOMACY

UK delivers digitized archives of colonial era in Kenya

The collection comprises 2,658 files and over 300,000 images, shedding light on various aspects of Kenya's colonial history, including the Mau Mau uprising, the detention of freedom fighters, and intelligence dossiers on prominent figures involved in the independence struggle.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 — The UK government has handed over a significant collection of digitized archives detailing British colonial rule in Kenya.

The archives were officially delivered by British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, to President William Ruto during the unveiling of the Gedi National Monument as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Nairobi on Friday.

The collection comprises 2,658 files and over 300,000 images, shedding light on various aspects of Kenya’s colonial history, including the Mau Mau uprising, the detention of freedom fighters, and intelligence dossiers on prominent figures involved in the independence struggle.

Notable individuals documented in the archives include Jomo Kenyatta, Oginga Odinga, Masinde Muliro, and Tom Mboya.

“These archives, spanning from 1907 to 1968, provide a window into our shared history, allowing Kenyans to better tell their own story and offering an opportunity for reflection and understanding,” Wigan stated.

He emphasized that the files would enable Kenyans to study their past in greater detail.

According to the UK High Commission in Nairobi, the archives contain crucial records, such as papers on the Mau Mau insurgency, documentation of collective punishments, and records of detainees.

They also include files related to the Kenya constitutional discussions of 1961.

The Kenya National Archives is expected to use these materials to enhance its efforts in documenting and sharing Kenya’s historical narrative.

Kenya gained independence from the United Kingdom on December 12, 1963, with Jomo Kenyatta serving as its first Prime Minister.

A year later, on December 12, 1964, Kenya became a republic, with Kenyatta as its first President, completing its transition from British colonial rule to an independent nation.

