Two Killed in Kisumu-Kisii Crash as Police Urge Caution During Festive Season

KISUMU, Kenya Dec 21 – Two lives were tragically lost in a road accident at Onyuongo area in Nyakach along the Kisumu-Kisii road, underscoring persistent road safety challenges during the festive season.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when a cyclist collided with a private vehicle. Both the cyclist and their pillion passenger died on impact.

No injuries were reported among the occupants of the vehicle, which sustained minor damages.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Pap Onditi Sub-County Mortuary, while the vehicle was towed to Katito Police Station. Police have launched investigations into the cause of the accident.

The accident comes amid growing concerns over road safety in Kenya, where at least 4,000 people die annually in road accidents. Police attribute the high death toll to careless driving and unroadworthy motor vehicles.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has recently emphasized the importance of discipline on the roads, urging motorists to follow traffic rules to reduce accidents during the festive season.

Murkomen noted that traffic congestion and accidents are often caused by irresponsible driving, warning that security teams will take stern action against offenders.

“As Kenyans prepare for the festive season, I want to assure them of their safety,” he said earlier this week, while pledging enhanced collaboration with the Transport Ministry to promote road safety.

