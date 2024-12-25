Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A young man rescues a child who had been trapped after water from River Tana flooded their homes in Mtapeni village/Kenya Red Cross

Kenya

Two bodies of pupils who drowned in Tana River recovered

According to the police report, the bodies of a girl and a boy, both aged between 10 and 12 years, have been recovered.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 25 – Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of two pupils from Haroresa Primary School who drowned in the Tana River on Christmas Eve.

A preliminary police report indicates that the incident, involving four pupils from Haroresa Primary School in Tana River, occurred at 5:30 pm.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the police report, the bodies of a girl and a boy, both aged between 10 and 12 years, have been recovered.

“A male resident of Haroresa reported that four pupils from Haroresa Primary School drowned yesterday while swimming at around 17:30 hrs on 24/12/2024. A rescue team was dispatched at around 19:00 hrs. Two bodies were recovered: a female aged 12 years and a male aged 10 years,” reads the police report.

The search for the remaining two continues.

“The other two are still missing, and efforts to recover their bodies are ongoing. The Sub-County Police Commander and The Criminal Investigation Officer have proceeded to the scene to gather more information,” the report adds.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Lagat, Masengeli lead security mission to tense Tana region

While inspecting the stations and holding meetings with officers, the police chiefs emphasised on the need for sharing resources, preventing domestic and cross border...

October 19, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Tana River Governor Godana and MP Hiribae Arrested Amid Inter-Clan Clashes

On Friday, the government declared several areas in Tana River County as security-disturbed and dangerous due to the worsening inter-clan clashes.

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja Bans Firearms in Parts of Tana River Amid Deadly Clashes

The ban will last 30 days as authorities work to restore peace.

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Parts of Tana River Declared ‘Disturbed and Dangerous’ Amid Rising Clashes

The clashes, which began on October 4 with a shooting in the Anole area that killed five people, have escalated, with a retaliatory attack...

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Police question 3 Tana River legislators, MCAs over ongoing clan clashes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have questioned three legislators from Tana River County in connection with ongoing inter-clan clashes...

October 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat urges warring clans in Tana River to embrace peace

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Deputy Inspector General (DIG)of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat has called on the warring Communities in Tana River County to...

October 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests Tana River administrator who allegedly sold relief food intended for needy residents

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 31-The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have apprehended a Tana River administrator in connection with selling relief food meant for...

January 31, 2024

County News

Kibera court hands man 60-year jail term for defiling 2-year-old

The convict lured the minor on July, 25, 2022, from where she was playing with her friends in the pretext of going to buy...

December 19, 2023