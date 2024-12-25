Two bodies of pupils who drowned in Tana River recovered

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 25 – Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of two pupils from Haroresa Primary School who drowned in the Tana River on Christmas Eve.

A preliminary police report indicates that the incident, involving four pupils from Haroresa Primary School in Tana River, occurred at 5:30 pm.

According to the police report, the bodies of a girl and a boy, both aged between 10 and 12 years, have been recovered.

“A male resident of Haroresa reported that four pupils from Haroresa Primary School drowned yesterday while swimming at around 17:30 hrs on 24/12/2024. A rescue team was dispatched at around 19:00 hrs. Two bodies were recovered: a female aged 12 years and a male aged 10 years,” reads the police report.

The search for the remaining two continues.

“The other two are still missing, and efforts to recover their bodies are ongoing. The Sub-County Police Commander and The Criminal Investigation Officer have proceeded to the scene to gather more information,” the report adds.

About The Author