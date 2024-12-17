Connect with us

TSC Secretary Nancy Macharia. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC announces 8,707 vacancies to fill gaps left through natural attrition

TSC indicated that 5,862 posts for primary schools, 21 posts for junior schools and 2,824 posts for secondary schools are available.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17- The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 8,707 vacancies to replace teachers who exited the service through natural attrition.

Through a notice on MyGov newspaper, TSC indicated 5,862 posts for primary schools, 21 posts for junior schools and 2,824 posts for secondary schools are available.

The teachers recruited will serve on Permanent and Pensionable terms of service.

To qualify for recruitment, a candidate should be a Kenyan citizen, a holder of a P1 certificate in the case of primary schools or a diploma in education in the case of junior and secondary schools.

Additionally, a candidate must be a registered teacher with TSC.

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications online through TSC’s website, at www.tsc.go.ke  under ‘Careers’ or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke from 31st  December, 2024 and not later than 13th  January 2025.

Details on available vacancies per county or school are on TSC’s website.

When applying, candidates are urged to note “The TSC guidelines 2024/2025 Financial Year shall apply and shortlisted candidates will be required to present original academic and professional certificates. Successful candidates must not fill more than one application for employment form,”

“Application for employment forms will lead to disqualification and manual applications will not be considered,” stated the commission.

TSC indicated that applicants who have not previously been employed by the Commission will be given preference and the application portal will be opened on 31 December, 2024 and closed on 13 January, 2025 midnight as per the application timeline.

The TSC which is an equal opportunity employer as per the constitutional provisions and law has encouraged persons with disabilities (PWDs) to apply.

The commission has cautioned applicants against fraudsters who might extort money from unsuspecting persons purporting to assist in recruitment.

“The recruitment exercise is free of charge,” read the notice.

TSC called upon applicants to report any fraudulent activity to the nearest TSC office or headquarters through the following telephone lines: Director Staffing (0202892193) and Deputy Director- Staffing (0202892131) or write to the Commission through the email address dirstaffing@tsc.go.ke.

In addition, any such fraudulent activity should be reported to the nearest police station.

