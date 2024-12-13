Treasury to disburse Sh32bn to counties by Dec 19: Kindiki

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Treasury is set to disburse an additional Sh32 billion to Counties by Thursday next week, being the amount due for November 2024.

The announcement was made Thursday during the 25th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) which took place at Deputy president Kithure Kindiki’s Karen residence.

In a joint communique, IBEC resolved that the National Treasury prioritizes disbursement of arrears accruing to the Equalization Fund.

The Council lauded the Treasury for the disbursement saying it would help ease the cash crunch.

“The Council appreciates the expedited action of the National Treasury of disbursing funds to County Governments,” read the statement signed by DP Kindiki who is the IBEC Chair and Council of Governors (CoG) chair governor Ahmed Abdullahi of Wajir.

Speaking during the session DP Kindiki urged the Controller of Budget (CoB) and the Council of CoG to work together to resolve persistent delays in the disbursement and utilization of county funds.

He emphasized the need for accountability and efficiency in county resource management.

“We have had an issue of timely disbursement of county resources,” Kindiki acknowledged. “I am informed by the CS for the National Treasury that progress has been made. I am told November is still outstanding, but next week, November will be sorted out so that we try to regularize the delays.”

The Deputy President noted that delays in accessing development funds are exacerbated by accountability procedures involving the Controller of Budget, leading to further bottlenecks in service delivery.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He called for a balanced approach to ensure financial oversight does not hinder the functioning of devolved units.

“Counties and county governments cannot receive money and be unable to spend it. On the other hand, we must insist that accountability is for all of us,” he stated. “We must bridge the gap between the viewpoints of the CoG and CoB to help both institutions deliver on their mandates.”

Kindiki outlined the broader economic challenges that have strained both national and county-level finances, including high interest rates, inflation, and a weak shilling.

He credited the Kenya Kwanza administration for stabilizing the economy, noting significant improvements over the past two years.

Kindiki emphasized the government’s renewed focus on boosting household incomes, creating jobs, and ensuring inclusive economic growth.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to strengthening devolution and enhancing service delivery at the grassroots level.

“The pain has been significant, but I stand here today with good news that the worst is behind us,” he said. “The future promises more comfort, and we remain committed to empowering citizens and ensuring prosperity for all.”

The IBEC session brought together key stakeholders, including governors, the National Treasury, and other economic policymakers, to chart the way forward for sustainable resource allocation and improved service delivery across Kenya’s counties.

Some of the notable leaders present include Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi (National Treasury), Alice Wahome (Lands), Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), Dorcas Oduor (Attorney General), Principal Secretaries; Teresia Mbaika (Devolution), Sylvia Museiya (Wildlife), Paul Rono (Agriculture).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Others who attended the event are; Ahmed Abdullahi (Chairman, Council of Governors), Mutahi Kahiga (Vice Chairman, Council of Governors), Governors; Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), Issa Timamy (Lamu), Dhadho Godhana (Tana River) Nadhif Jama (Garissa), Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni), Kawira Mwangaza (Meru), Abdi Ibrahim Guyo (Isiolo) and Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet).

About The Author