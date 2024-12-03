Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury exploring PPPs for mega projects after Adani exit

Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo stated that the country’s fiscal position is untenable, making it impractical to finance key infrastructure projects.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 3 The National Treasury is exploring alternative public-private partnerships (PPP) to finance the country’s mega infrastructure projects following the cancellation of Adani Group-led initiatives for the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO).

Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo stated that the country’s fiscal position is untenable, making it impractical to finance key infrastructure projects like the upgrading and modernization of JKIA through the national budget.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He emphasized that taxpayers are already burdened by the current tax regime.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Kiptoo highlighted the urgent need for JKIA’s modernization.

He noted that the airport, designed in 1978 to handle 5–7 million passengers annually, is now managing over 10 million passengers, straining its capacity and functionality as East Africa’s primary aviation hub.

“JKIA, when it was built and designed, was meant to handle about 5–7 million passengers. Today, as the East African hub, it is handling in excess of 10 million passengers. Therefore, it is in dire need of upgrading and modernization to accommodate these numbers,” Kiptoo told MPs.

The PS explained that the amount required for such a significant project cannot be raised through the national budget.

“The only viable way to finance this is through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Since Kenyans have rejected the Adani Group, we will need to identify a partner with better ideas and options to execute the project, not necessarily Adani,” he stated.

The PS had appeared before the Butere MP Tindi Mwale led-committee to respond to and address the Auditor General’s report for the financial year ending June 30, 2022, concerning the State Department for the National Treasury.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo, emphasized that a majority of Kenyans now favor public-private partnership (PPP) models, citing the successful completion of the Nairobi Expressway as a prime example.

However, he argued that projects like the modernization of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) present challenges that might make them unsuitable for PPP models under certain circumstances.

“PPP is the way to go when it comes to financing mega projects, given the limited and constrained fiscal space our country is currently facing,” Oundo stated.

He underlined the necessity of PPP models to bridge the gap between ambitious infrastructure goals and the reality of strained public resources.

On his part, Bura MP, Yakub Adow, also voiced support for PPPs but stressed the critical need for transparency and public engagement in their implementation.

He stressed the importance of conducting thorough public participation to educate citizens, ensuring legitimacy and widespread acceptance of such partnerships.

“The National Treasury must involve the public sufficiently to enlighten the masses and secure legitimacy for these projects. If these deals are shrouded in secrecy, as was perceived in the case of the Adani Group’s proposals for JKIA and KETRACO, it will be disastrous,” Hon. Adow warned.

Chepalungu MP Victor Koech-Mandazi also agreed that while PPPs represent a viable path forward for financing large-scale projects in Kenya, the government must adopt a transparent, inclusive approach to avoid public mistrust and opposition.

According to Koech, it state should ensure that all agreements align with the interests of the nation and address concerns raised by all stakeholders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If executed properly, PPPs, can play a transformative role in advancing Kenya’s infrastructure agenda without overburdening taxpayers. However, success hinges on transparency, accountability, and meaningful public engagement at every stage of the process,” Koech stated.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KUTRRH staff go on strike over medical cover, poor working conditions

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 2 – Staff at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) on Monday held demonstrations over alleged cancellation of...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National govt, counties pledge to clear KEMSA debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The national and county governments have reached an agreement to pay the debt owed to the Kenya Medical Supplies...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Adolescents, young adults fuel HIV infections accounting for 7 in 10 new cases

The report, released on Monday, states that the highest burden of new HIV infections is among women, with 8,937 cases reported. Additionally, 3,743 children...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to roll out security strategy to promote peace, address rising political tension

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2– The government is set to unveil a comprehensive security strategy aimed at curbing criminal activities and safeguarding peace ahead of...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High court stops prosecution of Savanah Cement Chairman Benson Ndeta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The high court has stopped the prosecution of the Savannah cement Chairman Benson Ndeta. Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tackle education barriers to empower girlchild, government urged

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Access to education for the girlchild has been termed as an easier way to achieve gender equality while transforming...

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

Ethiopia and Kenya’s relations gaining momentum as they strengthen diplomatic and people-to-people ties

A delegation led by General Charles Kahariri, Chief of Staff of the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), met with Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of...

2 days ago

Capital Health

Government Raises Alarm on Mpox Risk Among Children Amid Rising Cases

Children are particularly vulnerable due to their underdeveloped immune systems.

2 days ago