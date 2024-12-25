Travelers stranded amid traffic chaos on Kimende-Flyover section of Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 25 – Hundreds of Kenyans traveling upcountry for the festive season have been stranded for hours along the busy Kimende and Flyover highways due to heavy traffic congestion.

Some motorists who reported being stuck since 6 am on Wednesday abandoned their vehicles by the roadside.

Travelers are advised to use alternative routes, including the Nairobi-Naivasha and Gilgil routes.

As is customary during the festive season, many Kenyans are making their way to various rural homes.

To reduce road accidents, the government will intensify highway patrols, enforce vehicle roadworthiness, and crack down on illegal and unlicensed public service vehicles.

Meanwhile, speaking on Tuesday after conducting compliance checks along the Nairobi-Naivasha-Mai Mahiu and Nairobi-Nakuru highways, Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat stated that a multi-agency team had been deployed to ensure road safety and smooth traffic flow.

“The National Police Airwing helicopter is also airborne, monitoring the major highways, and Kenya Police Riders have been deployed to support traffic officers,” he said.

