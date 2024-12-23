Connect with us

Tragic Double Death: Kamandura Village Reels from Murder-Suicide

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23– Residents of Kamandura village in Kamirithu, Limuru, are grappling with shock and grief following a harrowing incident in which a 34-year-old mother of three was brutally killed by her estranged husband, who later took his own life.

According to preliminary investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect attacked the woman with a crude weapon as she walked home in the company of another woman. The companion managed to escape and raised the alarm by informing the village elder about the attack.

“As he grabbed the mother of his children, the other woman managed to escape and informed the village elder,” the DCI said in a statement.

The elder, accompanied by a search party, later discovered the victim’s lifeless body in a nearby cornfield. The body bore signs of severe mutilation, indicating a brutal attack.

Hours later, the suspect’s body was found hanging from the roof of his house in what authorities described as an apparent suicide.

Crime Scene Investigators processed both locations, and the bodies were transported to Tigoni Level IV Hospital mortuary for preservation and further investigation.

Police have launched an inquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, urging the public to report any signs of domestic abuse or violence to prevent such tragedies in the future.

