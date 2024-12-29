Govt hails growth in local tourism, promises county-level cultural festivals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Dec 29 — Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa has urged Kenyans to continue embracing local tourism by exploring and discovering the country’s breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures, and diverse wildlife before advocating for international visitors.

Speaking in Kilgoris, Transmara West, during a tourism-themed wedding, Ololtuaa acknowledged the growth of the tourism industry and the rising numbers of domestic tourists in coastal and Mara regions.

He noted that Kenyans are increasingly celebrating the country’s treasures by visiting local tourism sites.

The PS revealed that the ministry aims to increase the number of tourists to 5 million by 2027, up from the current 2.2 million.

“Apart from wild safaris and beaches, we are focusing on adventure and sports tourism, and we have launched the Mountain Series to promote our mountains, including Mt. Kenya and the Aberdare Ranges,” he said.

“When we travel within our borders, we develop a sense of connection with our roots, foster unity, and share authentic cultural stories with the world,” added Ololtuaa.

He emphasized that if all Kenyans adopt the culture of local tourism, they can learn from each other’s traditions, take pride in Kenya’s extraordinary cultural festivals, and enjoy the country’s wild adventures and getaways.

Ololtuaa also noted that wedding tourism is on the rise, with both local and international tourists choosing Kenya as a destination for their ceremonies.

“We are working with the Attorney General to ease the laws and make it simpler for international tourists to hold weddings here in Kenya,” he said.

Additionally, the PS announced that the ministry, in collaboration with governors, has created a cultural tourism festival calendar to ensure all festivals are properly recorded and marketed by the Kenya Tourism Board by 2025.

