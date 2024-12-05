Connect with us

With the honorary doctorate, Manyara hopes to further cement his influence in leadership circles across the continent/COURTESY

Africa

Top KUSA official bags Honorary Doctorate from Nigeria

The honorary degree recognizes Manyara’s tireless efforts in championing youth empowerment, his dedication to education, and his commitment to fostering leadership across Kenya and beyond.

Abuja, Nigeria, Dec 5 — Kenya Universities Students Association (KUSA) President Anthony Manyara has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD Honoris Causa) by the University of WELDIOS in Abuja, Nigeria.

Manyara expressed his gratitude for the honor.

“I take this opportunity to thank Weldios University for this great honor; an award of Honorary Doctorate Degree (PhD Honoraris Causa) Philosophy in Leadership and Youth Advocacy. God bless Weldios. God bless UoN.”

KUSA also celebrated this significant milestone, sharing a congratulatory message on behalf of its members:

“Congratulations to our President, Dr. Anthony Manyara, on your remarkable achievement of earning an Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy in Leadership & Youth Advocacy from the prestigious University of WELDIOS!” KUSA stated.

“This milestone is a testament to your unwavering dedication, impactful leadership, and tireless advocacy for youth. Your journey continues to inspire many, and we are confident that your contributions will leave a lasting legacy. Well done on this well-deserved recognition!”

Manyara has been a vocal advocate for student and youth issues in Kenya, consistently pushing for policies and initiatives that advance education access, entrepreneurship, and governance.

The University of WELDIOS lauded Manyara’s efforts to uplift communities through advocacy and education.

With the honorary doctorate, Manyara hopes to further cement his influence in leadership circles across the continent.

