Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

There will be no corruption in SHA as long as I am President: Ruto

He pointed out that SHA has been properly organised to eradicate corruption that crippled the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – There will be no corruption in the Social Health Authority (SHA) as long as I am President, President William Ruto has declared.

The President said the government is determined to eliminate corruption in the country to ensure Kenyans get value for their money in all sectors, including health.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He pointed out that SHA has been properly organised to eradicate corruption that crippled the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“I want to assure the country that the challenges of fraud and corruption that bedevilled the NHIF will never be part of our universal healthcare plan as long as I am in charge,” he said.

The President made the remarks during the official opening of the Kilifi International Investment Conference in Vipingo, Kilifi County, on Thursday.

He dismissed claims of fraudulent procurement of the National Equipment Service Programme from which counties will buy hospital kits.

He said the procurement process was carried out jointly by the Ministry of Health and county governments, with no county compelled to sign contracts with any of the seven contracted suppliers.

“There is no obligation on any county to get equipment from any supplier. There is also no single supplier; there are seven suppliers,” he added.

President Ruto explained that counties are free to select the equipment they need and can also buy it from suppliers of their choice. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He emphasised that the National Government is collaborating with counties to ensure Kenyans receive the best services they deserve.

At the same time, he noted that the Kilifi County International Investment Conference demonstrates that counties are becoming key drivers of Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

“Devolution has provided us with a unique opportunity and the capacity to empower the grassroots by unlocking untapped socio-economic potential,” he said.

To sustain this progress, the President said the government is building flagship Export Processing Zones (EPZs) in Busia, Eldoret, Murang’a and Kirinyaga, all of which are over 50% complete.

He further stated that the government has 

licensed 39 Special Economic Zones, including 10 at the Coast, to attract investors, unlock counties’ potential, drive growth and create jobs.

“The government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure that all counties across Kenya harness their unique endowments and capitalise on their undeniable potential to attract investment and emerge as powerful engines of national growth and development,” he said.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to utilise digital platforms for productive purposes, including earning a living.

“Many people would want to use the digital space for other purposes and to insult others. But we can as well use it for positive purposes,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He highlighted the potential of the digital economy to support creatives, create youth employment and expand opportunities in e-commerce.

The President said he had signed the Division of Revenue Bill into law, allocating KSh387 billion in shared revenues to counties.

He assured counties that the government is committed to disbursing funds promptly to enable devolved units to deliver essential services.

Present at the event were Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Cabinet Secretaries Salim Mvurya (Trade) and Hassan Joho (Mining), Governors Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), and Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), among others.

Joho pointed out that the government is focused on unlocking Kilifi County’s mining potential.

The Mining Cabinet Secretary urged Kenyans to refrain from spreading negative information about the country, pointing out that such actions deter potential investors.

Mvurya highlighted the government’s efforts to create a favourable environment for investors, citing ongoing infrastructure development as a key enabler.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi emphasises need to empower youth on Kenya’s foreign polcy

Mudavadi stressed the importance of fostering youth inclusivity on the document.

22 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to resettle squatters at the coast from next year: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – The government has promised to settle squatters residing in Mombasa, Kwale, and Kilifi counties across the coastal region starting...

35 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Kenya Boosts Malaria Control Through KEMSA’s Net Distribution in 22 Counties with Global Fund support

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s New Plan for Community-Led National Security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Kenya is ushering in a new era of crime prevention with an ambitious security strategy aimed at fostering grassroots...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sanctions loom for non-perfomers in govt as 2-month evaluation kicks off

The review will commence next Monday and will be based on targets set by the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sugarcane manual revised to guide farmers

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 5 – The government in partnership with its development partners has developed a sugarcane detailed production manual with an aim of...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mutua announces 600 Motorbike Rider jobs in Dubai

Mutua stated that United Arab Emirates officials will be in Nairobi and Malindi next week to interview prospective candidates.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Nassir urges patience with Ruto administration

Governor Nassir's remarks join a growing chorus of opposition leaders increasingly coming to the defense of President William Ruto and his administration.

3 hours ago