Thaddeus Nyabaro was elected as Speaker of the Nyamira County Assembly on December 19, 2024.

County News

Thaddeus Nyabaro Elected Nyamira County Assembly Speaker After Impeachment of Predecessor

Published

KISII, Kenya Dec 19 – Former Ekerenyo Ward MCA Thaddeus Nyabaro has been elected as the Speaker of the Nyamira County Assembly, securing 22 votes against his sole challenger, Chrisantals Nyabera, who received zero votes.

The election follows the impeachment of former Speaker Enock Okero, who was removed from office over allegations of gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

Nyabaro had resigned from his position as MCA for Ekerenyo Ward to contest for the Speaker’s seat.

Kiabonyoru Ward MCA Vincent Benecha, who oversaw the election process, commended the smooth and lawful conduct of the exercise.

“I take this opportunity to thank you for conducting this exercise peacefully and honourably,” Benecha said.

Benecha emphasized the responsibility of the MCAs to elect a Speaker with the right qualities to guide the Assembly effectively for the remainder of the term.

“Thaddeus Nyabaro garnered 22 votes while Chrisantals Nyabera garnered none. I, therefore, declare Thaddeus Nyabaro as the duly elected Speaker of the Nyamira County Assembly,” Benecha announced.

