Teenager Fatally Stabbed in Family Altercation in Narok

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 — A family dispute turned fatal in Narok’s Fanaka Estate when a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during a fight with her cousin on Thursday.

Police reports indicate that the incident began as a heated argument between the two teenage girls, which escalated into a physical altercation. During the confrontation, the older cousin, aged 17, allegedly stabbed Joyce Wangui Mwangi.

The incident was reported by a member of the public who witnessed the fight. Police officers arrived at the scene, but the victim had already been rushed to the Narok County Referral Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) from Narok Central documented the scene, and the body was moved to the hospital’s mortuary.

The 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody as Narok Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives carry out further investigations.

