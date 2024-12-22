Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Teenager Fatally Stabbed in Family Altercation in Narok

During the confrontation, the older cousin, aged 17, allegedly stabbed Joyce Wangui Mwangi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 — A family dispute turned fatal in Narok’s Fanaka Estate when a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during a fight with her cousin on Thursday.

Police reports indicate that the incident began as a heated argument between the two teenage girls, which escalated into a physical altercation. During the confrontation, the older cousin, aged 17, allegedly stabbed Joyce Wangui Mwangi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The incident was reported by a member of the public who witnessed the fight. Police officers arrived at the scene, but the victim had already been rushed to the Narok County Referral Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) from Narok Central documented the scene, and the body was moved to the hospital’s mortuary.

The 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody as Narok Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives carry out further investigations.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

University Student Dies After Alleged Assault by Hotel Staff in Homa Bay

A police report filed at Homa Bay Police Station on Saturday indicated that the incident was reported by an enforcement officer from the Homa...

1 min ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi Hosts Ethiopian Counterpart to Strengthen Kenya-Ethiopia Ties

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fast-tracking collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening and expanding the long-standing Kenya-Ethiopia relationship.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

62% of Kenyans See Kindiki as Best Representative for Mt. Kenya in Politrack Survey

Kindiki leads the rankings, followed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro with 17.7% support, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in third place at 9.1%....

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Pakistan Forge Stronger Ties in Maritime Security as Pakistan Navy Commander Visits Mtongwe

The visit, hosted by Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, Deputy Commander of the Kenya Navy, highlighted Kenya’s increasing engagement in combating transnational maritime threats under the...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oscar Sudi Awarded Honorary Doctorate in Leadership

The conferment ceremony, held at the Eldoret National Polytechnic, also celebrated graduates from various disciplines.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Army Commander Visits Western Command to Review Operations and Boost Troop Morale

During his tour, Lt Gen Tarus conveyed a festive message of goodwill from Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Kahariri and commended the...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

80 Police Commanders Conclude Leadership Training to Enhance Service Delivery

Presiding over the ceremony, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja urged the newly trained commanders to embrace collaboration and professionalism in transforming police stations...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS to Launch Digital Police Stations, Boost Professionalism Among Commanders

Kanja revealed that the NPS is in the advanced stages of digitizing key services, including the Occurrence Book (OB), as part of efforts to...

2 days ago