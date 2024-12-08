Connect with us

Residents gather in Jaramana.

World

Syrian Rebels Declare Damascus ‘Free,’ Claim Assad Has Fled

The rebel capture of Damascus follows their recent “liberation” of Homs. Residents in Damascus are expressing mixed emotions—relief, disbelief, and concerns about the future.

Published

Dec 8 – Rebel forces have declared Damascus “free” from long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad, following the withdrawal of government forces. Reports suggest Assad has fled the capital by plane to an undisclosed location.

Gunfire was reported in central Damascus as the rebels advanced in a lightning offensive that has swept through the country. Unverified videos circulating on social media claim thousands of inmates were freed from the infamous Saydnaya prison, known for detaining and torturing Assad’s opponents.

The rebel capture of Damascus follows their recent “liberation” of Homs. Residents in Damascus are expressing mixed emotions—relief, disbelief, and concerns about the future.

“For the very first time, there is a true feeling of freedom,” said one resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons. “The streets are alive with peaceful celebrations, fireworks, and joy, reminiscent of the revolution’s beginnings in 2011. Still, there’s an underlying fear of the unknown.”

Videos of jubilant gatherings in Damascus’ Umayyad Square have gone viral, with Syrians celebrating the fall of Assad’s government. Many exiled Syrians also took to social media, expressing hope for a return to their homeland. “Oh God, I cannot stop crying. I imagine the day I go back,” posted Rima Flihan, a human rights activist.

Syria’s Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi al-Jalali has assured citizens of his continued presence in Damascus, vowing to rebuild the nation and foster positive relations with neighbors and the global community.

Opposition leader Hadi al-Bahra declared the Assad regime’s fall as the end of a dark chapter in Syria’s history. He urged Syrians to refrain from violence, promising that dignity and human rights would be respected.

The rapid developments have left many Syrians in disbelief but filled with cautious optimism. As one citizen posted: “Syria is now for Syrians.”

