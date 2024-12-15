Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The officers responded promptly and arrived at the scene to find five individuals dismantling the metal stand supporting the tank/FILE

County News

Suspected vandal killed in a confrontation with police in Thika

A report filed at Kiandutu Police Station on Sunday indicated that officers were alerted by a concerned member of the public about an ongoing attempt to vandalize a water tank operated by Thika Water Services.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 — Detectives in Thika are investigating a shooting incident involving a group of vandals at a community water tank in Kiandutu on Friday night.

A report filed at Kiandutu Police Station on Sunday indicated that officers were alerted by a concerned member of the public about an ongoing attempt to vandalize a water tank operated by Thika Water Services.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The officers responded promptly and arrived at the scene to find five individuals dismantling the metal stand supporting the tank.

One of the suspects was spotted actively removing steel bars from the structure.

Despite being ordered to surrender, the group allegedly advanced toward the officers while wielding crude weapons.

In response, one of the officers fired three warning shots from an alibi rifle to deter the suspects. However, the group reportedly ignored the warnings.

“They still defied the warning, where one unknown male adult was fatally injured,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

During the confrontation, an unidentified male suspect was fatally injured, while the rest fled in different directions, carrying stolen steel bars.

Law enforcement officials recovered two spanners, nuts, and bolts at the scene.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Senior police officers, including the Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC), the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO), and the Deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Kiandutu, visited the site.

The area was processed by Thika West Crime Scene personnel.

The deceased’s body was transported to General Kago Mortuary, where it awaits identification and an autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Thika West leading the probe.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has also been informed of the incident.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Detectives probe fatal shooting of man outside his Meru home

A report filed at Kathare Police Station on Saturday, indicated that the deceased, identified as Josphat Kathurima, was found lifeless by a child fetching...

November 24, 2024

County News

DCI agents nab prime suspect linked to fatal shooting of 25-year-old in Eastleigh

The National Police Service (NPS) announced Saturday that Paul Othiambo Owuodho, alias Fazul Muhamed, 27, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation in the Kiambiu...

November 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs reject energy levy hikes, endorse strict penalties for vandalism

In addition to rejecting the levy hike, MPs passed amendments imposing stricter penalties for energy infrastructure theft. These include the forfeiture of vehicles used...

November 21, 2024

Top stories

Ugandan Househelp Aids Intruder in Shocking Eastleigh Assault and Theft

The assailant, also a Ugandan national, proceeded to the apartment on the sixth floor, where he brutally attacked 20-year-old house-help Hakimo Muhidin, who is...

November 3, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya woman arrested with slain Wells Fargo HR Manager’s firearm dies in hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – A woman arrested in possession of the firearm belonging to slain Wells Fargo Human Resources Manager Willis Ayieko has...

October 31, 2024

Top stories

Missing Mombasa taxi driver found unconscious in Migori

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1-The female taxi driver who went missing after picking a passenger in Mombasa has been found in Migori. Police Spokesperson Resila...

October 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Shock as Igembe man with suspected mental illness stabs 4 people dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – A 38-year-old man was killed by an enraged mob after he stabbed five people, resulting in four fatalities in...

September 2, 2024

County News

Students stage midnight walkout from mixed school in Nyeri

Following the walkout, 58 out of the 433 students at the institution were unaccounted for when the school conducted a roll call.

August 31, 2024