Suspected vandal killed in a confrontation with police in Thika

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 — Detectives in Thika are investigating a shooting incident involving a group of vandals at a community water tank in Kiandutu on Friday night.

A report filed at Kiandutu Police Station on Sunday indicated that officers were alerted by a concerned member of the public about an ongoing attempt to vandalize a water tank operated by Thika Water Services.

The officers responded promptly and arrived at the scene to find five individuals dismantling the metal stand supporting the tank.

One of the suspects was spotted actively removing steel bars from the structure.

Despite being ordered to surrender, the group allegedly advanced toward the officers while wielding crude weapons.

In response, one of the officers fired three warning shots from an alibi rifle to deter the suspects. However, the group reportedly ignored the warnings.

“They still defied the warning, where one unknown male adult was fatally injured,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

During the confrontation, an unidentified male suspect was fatally injured, while the rest fled in different directions, carrying stolen steel bars.

Law enforcement officials recovered two spanners, nuts, and bolts at the scene.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Senior police officers, including the Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC), the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO), and the Deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Kiandutu, visited the site.

The area was processed by Thika West Crime Scene personnel.

The deceased’s body was transported to General Kago Mortuary, where it awaits identification and an autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Thika West leading the probe.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has also been informed of the incident.

About The Author