Suspect Dies in Hospital After Mob Justice Incident in Garissa

NAIROBI, Kenya,Dec 22- A suspect detained over theft charges died early Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at Garissa Provincial Referral Hospital.

According to a report from Iftin Police Station, 37-year-old Justus Mwanzia Kimwere was re-arrested by officers from Nguni Police Station on December 19, 2024, after allegedly being subjected to mob justice for possessing a suspected stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle, reported missing earlier that day, was recovered and detained at Iftin Police Station.

“The suspected stolen motorcycle was also collected and detained at this command [Iftin Police Station] vide OB 02/20/12/2024 at 0130hrs,” stated a police report obtained by Capital News.

Police confirmed that Kimwere, alongside another suspect, 27-year-old Samson Mwendwa John, was transferred from Nguni Police Station to Iftin Police Station on the same day. Both suspects bore injuries from the alleged mob attack and were admitted to Garissa Provincial Referral Hospital for treatment.

Medical personnel discharged the two in fair condition, and arrangements were made for their court appearance on December 23, 2024.

However, at approximately 1:54 a.m. on December 21, Kimwere complained of severe abdominal pain. Officers rushed him to the hospital, where he was admitted but was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m.

The body was transferred to the Garissa Provincial General Hospital morgue for an autopsy as investigations continue.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Garissa has taken over the case to establish the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident.

