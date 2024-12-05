Connect with us

The farmers however expressed optimism for the new method of payments for their cane based on the sucrose content/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Sugarcane manual revised to guide farmers

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 5 – The government in partnership with its development partners has developed a sugarcane detailed production manual with an aim of boosting cane productivity in the country.

The partnership brought together the Kenya Sugar Board (KSB) and the German Development Agency (GIZ) amongst other state agencies to revise an earlier Kenya Sugarcane Growers Guide for the benefit of the farmers.

GIZ representative David Castin, underscored the need to emperor cane farmers with different tools to enhance the yields in the farms.

Castain says the collaboration also brought on board the Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) and the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO).

“We are proud to be part of this milestone because this revised sugarcane growers’ guide is based on ecological principles,” he said.

He noted that the guide gives farmers a glimpse of what is expected of them during the production of sugarcane in the modern days.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu during the launch of the guide book on the sidelines of the ongoing Sugar Industry Innovative Symposium Expo, Castin says currently the way the food systems work in Kenya is not sustainable.

“This guide therefore is preparing the ground for more sustainable food systems while enhancing soil health and productivity,” he said.

KSB Chairman, Eng. Nicholas Gumbo, who spoke during the event lauded the guide book, which he says will revolutionize cane farming.

Gumbo says farmers must be ready to align with new technologies in cane development.

“This is a very old industry, but it has the whole processes, from the growing, transportation, processing to products, all that must now be responsive to the contemporary realities of our time,” he said.

The former lawmaker, who represented Rarieda Constituency, urged farmers to take keen interest in the guide, which provides a comprehensive framework for establishing and maintaining sugarcane crops.

“There are very good insights in this guide, from improving soil quality, conserving water, optimizing transportation and processing costs to maximizing returns for farmers and millers,” said Gumbo.

He says any farmer willing to venture into cane farming should study the guide and explore sugarcane byproducts as alternative resources.

The byproducts, such as fuel, he says has the potential to address climate change while promoting sustainability.

This year’s symposium is set to come to an end today, having brought together policymakers, farmers, millers, researchers and industry players.

KSB Acting Chief Executive Officer Jude Chesire lauded GIZ for stepping in to empower farmers through a well-researched guide.

Chesire says there is potential for the production of more sugar and predicted that reforms initiated by the government of President William Ruto, will go a long way to uplift farmers economically.

“With the new Sugar Act, we believe Kenya in the coming years will be self-reliant and start exporting excess sugar,” he said.

The Acting CEO says the country is currently producing quality sugar, owing to support from the European Union.

“Our sugar can be consumed anywhere in the world, we will be exporting any excesses to other markets within our region and into the EU,” he said.

A director at AFA, Hon Samuel Ong’ou, says the sector is undergoing transformation and with the new Act, challenges affecting farmers will be dealt with.

Ong’ou lauded President Ruto for the vigor, with which he is driving the sector.

“Right now, we already have an acting CEO for KSB, complete with its chairman, this shows that President Ruto is keen on reviving this sector,” he said.

