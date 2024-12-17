Connect with us

Strike Is On, Doctors In Upper Eastern Region Declare

Published

EMBU, Kenya, Dec 17 – Doctors in the Upper Eastern Region allied to Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) have reaffirmed their readiness to take part in the nationwide strike slated for December 22.

The doctors from the counties of Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo and Marsabit that constitute the region, said they will act in solidarity with their colleagues across the country in pushing the government to fulfil its promises contained in the return-to-work formula.

This is the second time the doctors will be going on strike this year after a 56-day walkout in April that ended on May 8 after signing a return-to-work agreement with the Ministry of Health and Counties.

The doctors said the government had reneged on its promises including delayed promotions, delayed salary payments, pay cuts for medical interns, medical insurance cover and employment of new doctors.

They said none of these grievances had been implemented seven months down the line since they signed the return-to-work agreement.

This, KMDU Upper Eastern Chairman Dr. Denis Mugambi, said had left them with no option but to down their tools.

“The strike will go on as planned and the only thing that can stop it is implementation of the CBA in totality,” Dr. Mugambi said during a meeting with doctors from Embu County on Tuesday at Embu Level Five Hospital.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atella who was also present accused the government of dishonoring its contractual obligation of addressing their grievances.

“We have said and we reiterate that come 22nd midnight, not a single doctor in all the hospitals in the country will be at work, we will leave the hospitals for the politicians to run,” he said.

