National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Speaker Wetangula Recalls Committees to Vet Ruto’s Nominees Ahead of January Deadline

The new appointments are seen as Ruto’s strategy to win back Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 elections.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 22 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has recalled the Committee on Appointments from recess to vet Cabinet Secretary nominees appointed by President William Ruto. The Speaker directed the committee to submit its report before January 15, 2025.

The nominees include former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo (ICT), and former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui (Investment and Trade).

In a statement, Wetang’ula also directed the Departmental Committee on Labour to scrutinize nominees for the positions of Vice-Chairperson and Members of the Public Service Commission.

The nominees for diplomatic posts include Mary Wanjira Kimonye (Vice-Chairperson) and members Harun Maalim Hassan, Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki, Francis Meja, Dr. Irene Cherotich Asienga, Boya Molu, Joan Andisi Machayo, and Dr. Francis Otieno Owino.

Additionally, the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations will vet nominees for positions of high commissioners, ambassadors, permanent representatives, and consul-generals.

The diplomatic nominees include Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (High Commissioner to Accra), Dr. Andrew Karanja (Ambassador to Brazil), Ababu Namwamba (Permanent Representative to the UNEP office in Nairobi), and Noor Gabow (Consul-General to Port-au-Prince).

Wetang’ula emphasized that the vetting process must comply with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, which requires parliamentary committees to complete hearings before submitting reports.

“Notwithstanding the suspension of committee activities, the three committees are hereby permitted to hold sittings during the recess period for purposes of considering the nominees,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker also outlined plans for special sittings of the National Assembly to deliberate on the reports, assuring Members of Parliament that they would be notified of the dates and times in advance.

Wetang’ula directed Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge to facilitate the vetting process to ensure the committees complete their work efficiently.

“This process is crucial for ensuring that the President’s nominees are properly vetted and that the relevant appointments are made in accordance with constitutional requirements,” Wetang’ula stated.

