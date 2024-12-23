Southern Bypass Closed for Maintenance from Dec 24 to Jan 5

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23– The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Nairobi Southern Bypass to facilitate critical maintenance and rehabilitation works.

The affected stretch, between the Ole Sereni Interchange and the Ngong Road Interchange, will be closed on both carriageways from Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at 8:00 PM, until Sunday, January 5, 2025, at midnight.

“This is to enable the rehabilitation of the expansion joints of all the bridges along the closed section as well as the reconstruction of the concrete pavement of the Virtual Weighbridge,” KeNHA Director General Kung’u Ndung’u stated on Monday.

To minimize inconvenience to motorists, KeNHA has provided alternative routes. During the closure, traffic will be diverted through Mombasa Road (A8) Highway, Lang’ata Road, and Ngong Road.

Motorists are advised to adhere to the proposed traffic management plan and follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals stationed at strategic points to ensure smooth traffic flow.

KeNHA has apologized for any inconvenience caused and reiterated its commitment to enhancing road safety and infrastructure quality for all users.

