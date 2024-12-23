Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KENHA officials when they announced the planned closure of the Southern By-Pass from the Ole Sereni Interchange on December 20, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Southern Bypass Closed for Maintenance from Dec 24 to Jan 5

The affected stretch, between the Ole Sereni Interchange and the Ngong Road Interchange, will be closed on both carriageways from Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at 8:00 PM, until Sunday, January 5, 2025, at midnight.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23– The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Nairobi Southern Bypass to facilitate critical maintenance and rehabilitation works.

The affected stretch, between the Ole Sereni Interchange and the Ngong Road Interchange, will be closed on both carriageways from Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at 8:00 PM, until Sunday, January 5, 2025, at midnight.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This is to enable the rehabilitation of the expansion joints of all the bridges along the closed section as well as the reconstruction of the concrete pavement of the Virtual Weighbridge,” KeNHA Director General Kung’u Ndung’u stated on Monday.

To minimize inconvenience to motorists, KeNHA has provided alternative routes. During the closure, traffic will be diverted through Mombasa Road (A8) Highway, Lang’ata Road, and Ngong Road.

Motorists are advised to adhere to the proposed traffic management plan and follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals stationed at strategic points to ensure smooth traffic flow.

KeNHA has apologized for any inconvenience caused and reiterated its commitment to enhancing road safety and infrastructure quality for all users.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Tragic Double Death: Kamandura Village Reels from Murder-Suicide

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday evening when the victim, returning home from a Chama meeting at Kamirithu Shopping Centre, was ambushed by her recently...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Officers Sign Performance Contracts to Enhance Accountability and Efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23- Senior officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have signed performance contracts for the 2024/25 financial year, signalling a...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cherargei Calls for Tougher Anti-Corruption Measures, Citing China’s Approach

Cherargei made the suggestion in reaction to recent reports of the Chinese government executing a former state official over corruption charges amounting to $412...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Military Chief Gen Kahariri Visits Special Forces Regiment

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) announced on Monday that the visit was part of General Kahariri’s end-of-year tour, aimed at engaging with the regiment’s...

2 hours ago

County News

Robbery Suspect Linked to Drug Peddling Arrested in South Kanyaluo

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, with police working to establish any potential links to other criminal activities in the region.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior PS Omollo Slams Gachagua’s Claims on Illicit Alcohol as Reckless and Baseless

Gachagua had alleged that the government was deliberately targeting Mt. Kenya residents by facilitating the distribution of illicit and counterfeit alcohol.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

South B MCA Chege promises ruthless war against land grabbing

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – The Ministry of Lands has been implored to nab land fraudsters conniving with government administrative officials to grab prime...

22 hours ago

Top stories

2 Killed, 2 Injured in Tragic Accident on Butula-Bumala Road

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22—Two people, including a five-year-old girl, lost their lives in a tragic road accident on Sunday morning at Khunyangu along the...

23 hours ago