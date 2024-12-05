Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto and other African leaders during the launch of the South Sudan Mediation Process chaired by Lazarus Sumbeiywo in May 2024./PSC

World

South Sudan’s parties resume peace talks in Kenya

The mediation talks brought together officials from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, an East African bloc, as well as envoys from the European Union, United Nations, and co-mediators from Sant’Egidio in Italy.

Published

NAIROBI, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) — South Sudan’s Transitional Government of National Unity and holdout opposition groups resumed peace talks in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Wednesday, according to the chief mediator.

Lazarus Sumbeiywo, chief mediator for the high-level mediation process for South Sudan, told journalists that the peace talks, dubbed “Tumaini” meaning hope in the Swahili language, are scheduled to conclude in the next two weeks. The resumption follows the return of the government delegation from consultations in Juba, the capital of South Sudan. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank the opposition groups and the stakeholders for their patience and resilience over the last two months. In all this, I see the determination in you honorable delegates to pursue the path of peace for your beloved country of South Sudan,” Sumbeiywo said. 

The mediation talks brought together officials from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, an East African bloc, as well as envoys from the European Union, United Nations, and co-mediators from Sant’Egidio in Italy.

The decision to resume the talks follows a meeting on Nov. 6 between Kenyan President William Ruto and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir in Juba, where they directed the mediation team to reconvene and resolve any outstanding issues within two weeks before the final agreement is signed. 

The Kenya-led Tumaini Initiative peace talks, which began on May 9, faced a setback in July when some parties raised concerns about specific mechanisms proposed in the negotiations. Since May, the parties have worked tirelessly to identify the issues that continue to affect South Sudan despite the two previous agreements: the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan and the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan signed in 2016 and 2018, respectively. 

By the end of August, the negotiating parties developed eight protocols to address the identified differences. Sumbeiywo noted that the parties have also considered the ongoing and pending provisions of the revitalized peace agreement, as well as new ones from the Tumaini Initiative, in an effort to improve peace-building through better implementation. 

One of the key outcomes of the negotiations is the Trust and Confidence Building protocol, which has created favorable momentum in the talks, he said.

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

South Sudan’s peace talks in Kenya make good progress: special envoy

JUBA, July 7 (Xinhua) — South Sudan’s negotiation team in the ongoing peace talks in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, said Friday that substantial progress...

July 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Koome meets with South Sudan counterpart Gen Guek in his Jogoo House office to discuss areas of collaboration

The discussions focused on the training of South Sudanese security agents in Kenya.

June 19, 2024

EAC

Kiir begins regional visit in Rwanda as Kigali-Kinshasa tiff escalates

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta received Kiir who was accompanied by EAC Secretary-General Peter Mathuki at Kigali International Airport.

February 22, 2024

Africa

Kiir struggles to wear translator ear-set in meeting with Putin

Kiir who arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a highly-publicized visit, the first a by a South Sudan leader, had difficulties putting on the...

September 28, 2023

Africa

South Sudan’s opposition rejects ‘unfair’ election laws amendment

The amendment empowers the President-Elect to, after conclusion of parliamentary elections, nominate additional members to the legislature.

September 19, 2023

Africa

South Sudan is gearing up for its first election – 3 things it must get right

After failing to fully implement the 2018 revitalised peace agreement, the signatories extended its term for 24 months to allow for better preparation for elections in...

August 16, 2023

World

Fighting rocks Sudan capital as regular army battles paramilitaries

JUBA, South Sudan, Apr 15 – Explosions rocked the Sudanese capital Saturday as paramilitaries and the regular army traded attacks on each other’s bases,...

April 15, 2023

Fifth Estate

China to send aid to South-South cooperation projects on climate change

China will soon send aid materials to a batch of South-South cooperation projects on tackling climate change, according to the Ministry of Ecology and...

April 15, 2023